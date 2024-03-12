Taichung nightclub raid leads to detainment of 172 Vietnamese laborers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung police carried out a drug raid at a nightclub, arrested the proprietor and staff, and detained 172 Vietnamese laborers for drug testing on Saturday (March 9).

The Vietnamese laborers were taken in groups of six to 10 people for urine testing and processing, a process that took 24 hours. Thirty-two of them were found to be missing or illegal, violating the terms of their contracts by fleeing their employers.

Police said the nightclub, which catered to Vietnamese laborers, had been operating legally on the sixth and seventh floors of ASEAN Square in Taichung. Police received reports that Class II and Class III drugs in instant coffee packets were being sold to customers, per UDN.

Nightclubs in this area typically cater to laborers from Southeast Asia, though entry is often restricted to just one nationality. This made it difficult for local police to collect data and intelligence about its operations.



Illegal drugs and money seized in police raid of nightclub in Taichung. (CNA photo)

After long-term surveillance, it was discovered that the nightclub was run by a Taiwanese man surnamed Du (杜), who worked with Vietnamese nationals surnamed Meng (孟) and Nguyen (阮). The nightclub was filled with several passages, doors, and hidden areas.

To attract customers, the nightclub used social media such as TikTok.

On Saturday (March 9), the Taichung District Prosecutor's Office, along with local police, 10 Vietnamese interpreters, and detection dogs, conducted a surprise raid. A total of 122 packs of ketamine and 54 instant coffee packs laced with drugs were seized.

The owner of the nightclub and his two Vietnamese staff were taken into custody on suspicion of drug trafficking.

The 32 Vietnamese that had fled their employment contracts will be turned over to another team for further processing and potential repatriation back to Vietnam. Meanwhile, the other Vietnamese laborers are awaiting the results of their urine tests.