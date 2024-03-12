Alexa
Czech Republic to discuss reconstruction of Ukraine with Taiwan

Czech envoy will also meet Ukrainian community in Taiwan next week

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/12 17:04
Czech envoy for the reconstruction of Ukraine Tomas Kopecny (left) at the signing of an MOU with Taiwan in Nov. 2023. 

Czech envoy for the reconstruction of Ukraine Tomas Kopecny (left) at the signing of an MOU with Taiwan in Nov. 2023.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Czech government envoy for the reconstruction of Ukraine will visit Taiwan next week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Tuesday (March 12).

Tomas Kopecny also visited Taipei last November. During his March 18-19 stay, he will discuss the reconstruction of water purification systems and electricity generation, the China Times reported.

He also wants to meet members of the Ukrainian community in Taiwan to hear their hopes and suggestions for international aid to their country.

On the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine last month, hundreds walked through the streets of Taipei City calling on the free world to stand together against violence.
Czech Republic
Taiwan-Czech relations
Ukraine
reconstruction
Czech government envoy for Ukraine reconstruction
Tomas Kopecny
MOFA

