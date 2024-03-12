Woman walks onto MRT tracks in north Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 34-year-old woman surnamed Ho climbed over a barbed wire fence and walked onto the MRT tracks between Tamsui and Hongshulin stations on Sunday (March 10).

The New Taipei City Police Department Tamsui Precinct released a statement that at 10:14 a.m., they received a report that a woman was walking on the Taipei MRT tracks near Hongshulin Station, per CNA. Officers found Ho near Section 1 of Zhongzheng East Road.

Ho had cuts from the barbed wire that were bandaged by police. She reported feeling unwell and was sent to Tamsui Mackay Memorial Hospital for treatment, per Liberty Times.

Police said that Ho was a weed removal worker and was working at the time. She became involved in a quarrel with her boyfriend and climbed over the fence and walked onto the train tracks, the department said.