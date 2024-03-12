US-Japan 'Iron Fist' military exercise simulates 'Taiwan emergency'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. and Japanese forces simulated a "Taiwan emergency" while conducting joint exercises over the weekend.

As part of the annual "Iron Fist" exercises on Sunday (March 10), the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) and Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Forces (JGSDF) simulated the recapture of a remote island on Okinoerabu Island in Kagoshima Prefecture, reported Kyodo News. According to the JGSDF, this is the first time that it has conducted joint training with the U.S. military on Okinoerabu Island.

The reported aim was for Japan and the U.S. to work together to improve response capabilities in the Ryukyu Islands, with an eye toward a "Taiwanese emergency." However, residents expressed concerns about whether this contributes to regional tensions.

On Sunday afternoon, transport planes from Japan and the U.S. stirred up dust as they successively landed near a town called China, located in the western part of the island. Approximately 60 Japanese and American personnel disembarked, confirmed their safety, and moved on with their rifles at the ready.

At the campsite, they simulated combat with enemy forces, engaging and neutralizing them. The Iron Fist exercises are slated to run from Feb. 25 to March 17.

During a press conference on Tuesday (March 12), JGSDF Major General Hajime Kitajima of the Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade said, "This exercise shows the world that even if Japan were to be invaded (by China), it would end in failure in the face of the Japan-U.S. alliance, making it extremely meaningful in preventing war," reported the newspaper.

U.S. Marine Corps Brigadier General Trevor Hall said that because skills tend to deteriorate, it is important to maintain proficiency.