Blockchain Identity Management Market is expected to Double Its Size by Upcoming Years

Blockchain provides various solutions for majority of industries’ digital concerns such as, product security & counterfeiting, transparency, transaction speed, supply chain management, compliance management, and others. Blockchain technology originally was developed to serve the public transaction ledger for cryptocurrencies that uses cryptography and distributed databases to record and secure transactions. Moreover, according to Cyber Security Statistics in 2017, 16.7 million people became victim to identity fraud globally. In addition, according to Google report on cybersecurity in 2017, during 2016-2017 hackers obtained over 12 million credentials through phishing.
Unveiling Unprecedented Security Measures
Security breaches and identity thefts continue to plague traditional centralized systems. However, blockchain’s immutable ledger provides an impregnable fortress against unauthorized access and tampering. By decentralizing identity data, individuals gain sovereignty over their digital personas, ensuring unparalleled security and privacy.
Empowering Individuals with Data Ownership
The traditional model of identity management often leaves individuals at the mercy of centralized authorities. In contrast, blockchain-based identity solutions empower individuals with full ownership and control over their personal data. Through cryptographic keys and smart contracts, users dictate who can access their information, mitigating the risk of exploitation and misuse.
Fostering Interoperability and Seamless Integration
Interoperability stands as a cornerstone in the blockchain identity management landscape. With disparate systems and platforms coexisting, seamless integration becomes imperative. Blockchain’s distributed ledger facilitates interoperability between various identity providers, ensuring smooth data exchange while maintaining data integrity.
Pioneering Decentralized Identity Ecosystems
The rise of decentralized identity ecosystems marks a paradigm shift in how identity is managed and verified. Through self-sovereign identity frameworks, individuals wield the power to manage their credentials autonomously, bypassing the need for intermediaries. This fosters inclusivity and accessibility while minimizing the risks associated with centralized identity systems.
Revolutionizing Regulatory Compliance
Regulatory compliance remains a significant challenge in the realm of identity management. However, blockchain technology streamlines compliance efforts by providing transparent audit trails and immutable records. Smart contracts enforce predefined rules and regulations, ensuring adherence to data protection laws while simplifying compliance processes.
Key Market Players Profiled in the Report:
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Bitfury Group Limited
- Blockverify
- Cambridge Blockchain LLC
- Civic Technologies
- Evernym Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- KYC-CHAIN LIMITED
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
Ushering in a New Era of Trust and Transparency
Trust and transparency form the bedrock of any robust identity management ecosystem. Blockchain’s transparent and auditable nature instills trust among stakeholders by providing verifiable proof of identity and credentials. This fosters a culture of transparency, enhancing accountability and reducing instances of fraud and identity theft.
Key Benefits:
This report offers an extensive analysis of the global blockchain identity management market, presenting current trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments.
The key players are scrutinized regarding their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies.
Porter's five forces analysis showcases the influence of buyers and suppliers in the industry.
Quantitative analysis of the global blockchain identity management market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to assess market potential.
Key Market Segments:
By Service Providers:
- Infrastructure Providers
- Middleware Providers
- Application Providers
By Organization Size:
- Large Enterprises
- Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
By Industry Vertical:
- BFSI
- Government
- Healthcare
- Automotive & Transportation
- Retail and E-commerce
- Others
By Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Harnessing the Power of Decentralization for Global Impact
The global impact of blockchain-based identity management solutions transcends geographical boundaries. By eliminating siloed identity systems and fostering global interoperability, blockchain technology enables individuals to seamlessly access services and opportunities worldwide. This democratization of identity empowers underserved populations and drives economic inclusion on a global scale.
