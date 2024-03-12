Taiwan wins APPU support to join UN climate convention

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan won the support of the Asian-Pacific Parliamentarians’ Union (APPU) for its case to join the United Nations climate pact, reports said Tuesday (March 12).

At its annual meeting in Japan, the APPU approved a motion voicing its support for Taiwan’s efforts to take part in the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Taiwan will also host APPU’s next annual conference, per CNA.

Deputy Legislative Speaker Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) led a 14-member multi-party delegation to the March 11-14 event in Tokyo. It was the first official trip overseas for the new Legislative Yuan, which was elected on Jan. 13 and sworn in on Feb. 1.

The 52nd annual meeting welcomed participants from 11 countries, including Thailand, Malaysia, and Pacific island nations such as Palau and the Marshall Islands. Lawmakers from both ruling and opposition camps pleaded Taiwan’s case to join the climate convention.

Taiwan is able and willing to contribute concrete actions to this issue. It has already helped Pacific island nations with technology to measure and combat climate change, legislators said.