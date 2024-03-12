Sudan Red additive from China found in Taiwan Army food supply

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A carcinogenic additive imported from China has reportedly been distributed to food supply centers for the Army Logistics Command.

The food safety incident involving Sudan Red, a group of toxic industrial dyes, continues to expand. The Taipei City Government Department of Health on Sunday (March 10) received a notice from the Nantou County Public Health Bureau that Golden Howard used chili powder containing Sudan Red imported by Gin Zhan International in its shacha sauce and other products, reported TVBS.

Taipei City Government on Monday (March 11) announced that eight downstream manufacturers sold products containing Sudan Red. The Landis Taipei in Zhongshan District and the Army Logistics Command's Non-staple Food Supply Center purchased tainted products from some of these manufacturers.

Li Pi-hui (李碧慧), a Taipei food safety official, led a team to inspect the product distribution at these downstream businesses. The businesses were instructed to arrange for the return of the products.

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Tuesday (March 12) said the non-staple food procurement units of various Army logistics departments, as well as the Political Warfare Bureau's General Welfare Service, are monitoring information released by the Food and Drug Administration and local governments. The MND said it is inspecting and stopping the use and sale of ingredients containing Sudan Red and carrying out the necessary recalls.

The MND added precautionary measures such as product removal and voluntary testing are being implemented to ensure the health of officers and enlisted personnel.