Taiwan tracks 5 Chinese naval ships, 2 aircraft, 1 balloon around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked five Chinese naval vessels and two military aircraft around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Monday (March 11) and 6 a.m. on Tuesday (March 12).

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) activity, according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line or entered the southwest corner of the country’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

The MND also tracked one Chinese balloon crossing the median line at 1:53 p.m. on Monday 161 km (87 NM) southwest of Taichung. The balloon traveled northeast and disappeared at 2:38 p.m.

So far this month, Taiwan has tracked Chinese military aircraft 115 times and naval vessels 66 times. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



(MND image)