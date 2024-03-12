20 injured in Kang Chiao school bus accident in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A school bus from a private international school overturned in a Taipei tunnel on Monday evening (March 11), injuring 20 people.

A school bus from the Xiugang Campus of Kang Chiao International School overturned while passing through the Wenshan Tunnel on the Xinyi Expressway at 7:20 p.m., reported CNA. There were 26 people on board, including 25 middle school students and the driver.

Twenty people were treated and discharged from hospitals for injuries. The school said the bus picks students up from after-school activities at around 6:30 p.m. and drops them off at the Xiangshan and Taipei City Hall MRT stations.



(CNA photo)

As for what will happen to the bus driver, school principal Hsu Wen-sung (徐文淞) said the cause of the accident would be investigated first. Hsu said the most severe penalty would be termination, and according to the contract, there may be penalties for the school bus company as well.

New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) visited the injured at Wanfang Hospital and Taipei Medical University Hospital before participating in a press briefing. Hou said that although their injuries were minor, the psychological impact on the students was significant and said counseling must be provided when they return to school.



The Education Department emphasized that the safety of children should never be taken lightly, and schools must take responsibility. The department has requested the school to continue monitoring the students and advised them to seek medical attention within 72 hours if they feel unwell.

The department also urged all schools to pay attention to the safety of student transportation. The exact cause of the accident is currently under investigation.



(CNA photo)



(CNA photo)

Video shows bus lose control inside Wenshan Tunnel: