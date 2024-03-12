Singapore's Largest Aesthetic Group, V Aesthetics, Expands To Provide Weight Management Solutions

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 March 2024 - V Medical Aesthetics Group has extended its services to its newest weight management arm in Singapore, known as “V Aesthetics Body Slim”. Following its rapid business growth that led to an expansion to 16 laser clinics islandwide and over 45,000 patients treated since its inception in 2020, the largest aesthetic group in Singapore* shifted its focus from tackling face and skin issues to addressing unwanted weight gain. Through the new body slim arm, V Aesthetics hopes to influence the conversations over weight management treatments and approach them in a painless, non-invasive manner.



V Aesthetics Body Slim

V Aesthetics’ new weight management arm will feature a 3-in-1, non-surgical slimming treatment that aims to assist with fat melting, body contouring, and muscle toning. With tailored treatments that work to target trouble areas like cellulite and belly fat, patients can potentially make progress on their weight loss goals through V Aesthetics Body Slim’s services, supporting their well-being without having to go under the knife.



Expansion to a New Brand - Changing The Conversation Around Weight Loss Treatments



Dr Ian Tan, founder and lead Aesthetic Doctor for V Aesthetics Body Slim, believes that non-invasive weight management treatments will possibly alter the landscape of weight loss solutions.



“These treatments mark a transformative shift in how we perceive and approach body contouring and weight management. The introduction of newer [non-invasive] techniques and technologies has opened the floor for healthier and safer weight loss treatments that remove the need for surgical procedures.”



Designed with the individual's well-being in mind, V Aesthetics Body Slim’s weight management treatments are conducted over several sessions, each tailored to the client's unique physiological needs and weight loss goals.



“We believe this shift will normalise weight-related treatments and create a space for the community to tackle weight issues in the healthiest way possible,” said Dr Tan.



Creating a Safe Space to Tackle Rising Weight Gain Among Singaporeans



This move to break into the weight management market comes in response to the country’s growing concerns over weight gain and painless weight loss avenues. Currently, 28.8 per cent of Singapore adults are found to be overweight, signalling a broader health issue that is drawing attention to a change in lifestyle habits across the population.



Tackling weight concerns effectively will require a collaborative effort from the nation to eliminate the stigma associated with it. In the space of body image perception and self-confidence, a concerning 17 per cent of Singaporeans aged 16 and above are found to be at risk of body image anxiety (BIA) and body dysmorphic disorder. An unhealthy perception surrounding weight gain and body shape can lead to dangerous weight management practices, such as starvation and the use of slimming pills.



In response to the growing need for sustainable weight management solutions is the development of non-invasive treatments that address concerns such as water retention and cellulite more healthily, i.e. without going under the knife.



These treatments, designed with the individual's well-being in mind, are conducted over several sessions, each tailored to the client's unique physiological needs and weight loss goals. By leveraging non-invasive techniques with well-paced treatment frequencies, patients stand a better chance at getting slow but eventual results, where their bodies can gradually and healthily adapt to the weight loss process.



V Medical Aesthetics Group hopes that a holistic wellness approach to one’s skin and body can make greater strides to manage their weight gain issues and slow down the climb in obesity.



2 New V Body Slim Flagship Stores at Plaza Singapura, Orchard and Royal Square Medical Centre, Novena



The body slimming clinic features its 3-in-1 non-surgical V Slim treatment, utilising weight management technologies such as low-level laser, radio frequency and amplitude-modulated middle frequency (AMF) to potentially break down fats, tone muscles, and boost metabolism.



With more non-invasive weight management solutions being introduced, patients experiencing obesity will be able to find more accessible solutions in clinics islandwide.



Until then, Singaporeans looking to explore a sustainable weight loss avenue may visit V Aesthetics Body Slim at their flagship stores at:

- Plaza Singapore, 68 Orchard Rd, #04-42 Plaza Singapura (Dhoby Ghaut MRT)

- Royal Square Medical Centre, 101 Irrawaddy Road #11 - 01/02 (Novena MRT)



V Aesthetics Body Slim

With significant growth since 2023, V Aesthetics Body Slim is born of Singapore's largest aesthetic group, with a commitment to providing safe weight management solutions. Dr Ian Tan, founder and proponent of evidence-based aesthetic treatments, leads his team of over 80 doctor-trained professionals and 23 medical aesthetic clinics to provide customers with aesthetic services