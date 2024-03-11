Middle East Printing Inks Market Competitive Insights and Opportunities in Grooming Regions 2024-2032

Introduction:

The Middle East printing inks market has been on a steady growth trajectory, poised to reach USD 3.08 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 4.5%. A recent study by Report Ocean Market Research sheds light on the present market dynamics and future trends. In 2018, Saudi Arabia emerged as the dominant player, capturing the majority share in the region’s printing inks market.

Market Dynamics and Regional Variances:

The Middle East print industry is a diverse landscape, influenced by the dynamics of individual countries. Turkey led in terms of production volume, accounting for 40%, closely followed by Saudi Arabia and Iran. However, Iraq is projected to experience the highest growth rate in volume over the next five years. Unfortunately, Syria’s market performance is expected to further deteriorate due to ongoing civil war conditions.

Evolution of the Middle East Printing Industry:

The Middle East print industry faced challenges, particularly in 2011 and 2012, as the growth of newspapers declined. However, from 2013 onwards, demand for paper printing inks saw a resurgence, driven by the rising demand for magazines. Traditional offset lithography remains a leading segment, but flexographic inks have witnessed a surge in demand, especially in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Oman, driven by the developing packaging industry.

Digital printing has shown robust growth in response to shrinking demand for long runs and the increasing popularity of short runs and variable printing. Despite the high popularity of newspapers, there are concerns about potential declines in the long run due to licensing requirements and guidelines on reporting, leading to self-censorship in the region.

Challenges and Opportunities:

The Middle East printing industry faces challenges, including a shortage of skilled labor due to a lack of educational institutes. However, investments in the educational sector are slowly changing this landscape. The book market in the region is fueled by increased investments in education, positively impacting print media and advertising adoption. Yet, growth across the region remains moderate and varies by country.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Shifts:

The printing inks market in the Middle East is highly competitive, dominated by major manufacturers. The industry exhibits consolidation, with key players expanding geographically, diversifying products and technologies, and adopting merger and acquisition strategies. Major players are redirecting their focus to research and development to navigate volatile petroleum prices and uncertainties regarding availability.

Segmentation Analysis:

Report Ocean Market Research segments the Middle East printing inks market based on resin type, process type, application type, and country.

Resin Type Outlook: Modified Rosin

Modified Cellulose

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Hydrocarbon

Polyamide

Others Process Type Outlook: Gravure

Flexographic

Lithographic

Digital

Others

Application Type Outlook: Packaging

Corrugated Cardboards

Folding Cartons

Tags & Labels

Others Country Outlook: UAE

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Morocco

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

Turkey

Iran

Rest of Middle East

Conclusion:

The Middle East printing inks market is at a juncture of growth and challenges, driven by diverse dynamics across countries. While the region grapples with industry-specific issues such as self-censorship and shortages in skilled labor, strategic shifts and investments in education are gradually reshaping the landscape. As major players continue to evolve and embrace technological advancements, the Middle East printing inks market is poised for a transformative journey in the coming years.

