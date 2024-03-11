Artificial Turf Market The Silent Dialogue Maximizing the Value of Observational Research Techniques

The recent report “Artificial Turf Market 2024: Increase in Demand and Opportunities” by Report Ocean offers valuable industry insights. It comprehensively analyzes data from multiple sources, empowering global decision-makers to influence the economy significantly. With detailed market size, statistics, and competitive landscape, the report provides a comprehensive industry overview. It explores future trends, growth drivers, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, opinions, profit margins, pricing, and industry-validated market data. This resource aids individuals and market players in forecasting future profitability and making pivotal business decisions.

Artificial turf (artificial glass) is a surface of synthetic fibers made to look like natural grass. It is most often used in arenas for sports that were originally or are normally played on grass. However, it is now being used on residential lawns and commercial applications as well. The main reason is maintenance-artificial turf stands up to heavy use, such as in sports, and requires no irrigation or trimming. According to a comprehensive market research study by Report Ocean, the market is poised to scale new heights, with projections indicating a staggering value of approximately USD 4,768 million by 2028. This growth trajectory reflects a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028, underlining the market’s resilience and potential.

Pioneering Sustainable Solutions:

The burgeoning demand for artificial turf is propelled by a confluence of factors. As urbanization intensifies and land scarcity becomes a pressing issue, the need for alternative landscaping solutions becomes imperative. Artificial turf emerges as a sustainable alternative to natural grass, offering water conservation, reduced maintenance costs, and year-round aesthetic appeal. Moreover, its versatility makes it an ideal choice for various applications, including residential lawns, sports fields, and commercial landscapes.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the fiber base material, infill material, installation, pile height, application, and region. The global market for artificial turf can be segmented by fiber base material: polyethylene, polypropylene, polyamide, others. Among these, the polyethylene segment was accounted for the highest revenue generator in 2021. Artificial turf market is further segmented by infill material: petroleum-based infills, sand infills, plant & mineral-based infills. Based on installation, the artificial turf market is segmented into: flooring, wall cladding.

Key Market Players:

The competitive landscape of the global artificial turf market includes key players such as:

Act Global Sports Technology, Inc.

All Victory Grass (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd.

A-Turf, Inc.

Avalon BV

Beijing Torchgrass Co., Ltd.

Challenger Industries, Inc.

CoCreation Grass Corporation

Controlled Products LLC

Domo Sports Grass (Sports and Leisure Group NV)

FieldTurf (Tarkett Inc.)

ForeverLawn, Inc.

Global Syn-Turf, Inc.

GreenFields BV

Guangdong Citygreen Sports Industry Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Linetex Co., Ltd.

JUTA a.s.

K&B JUNWOO Co., Ltd.

Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V.

Limonta Sport Spa

Nurteks Hali Sanayi VE Ticaret AS

Saltex Oy

Sport Group Holding Gmbh

Taishan Artificial Turf Industry Co., Ltd.

TigerTurf Australia Pty Ltd.

Victoria plc

Wuxi Aolin Artificial Lawns Co., Ltd.

Market Dynamics:

The artificial turf market is characterized by dynamic shifts and evolving consumer preferences. With heightened awareness regarding environmental conservation and water scarcity, governments and municipalities are increasingly promoting the adoption of artificial turf in public spaces and sports facilities. Additionally, advancements in manufacturing technologies have led to the development of eco-friendly turf materials, further bolstering market growth and sustainability.

Navigating Technological Innovations:

Innovation lies at the heart of the artificial turf market, driving continuous advancements in product development and performance. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to enhance the durability, resilience, and safety of artificial turf systems, catering to the evolving needs of end-users. From advanced drainage systems to shock-absorbing infills, technological innovations are reshaping the landscape of artificial turf, offering superior playability and user experience.

Overview of the Artificial Turf Market

This industry report provides comprehensive market estimates and forecasts for the global artificial turf market. It includes a detailed analysis of various factors such as fiber base material, infill material, installation, pile height, application, and region.

By Fiber Base Material:

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyamide

Others

Among these, the polyethylene segment emerged as the highest revenue generator in 2021.

By Infill Material:

Petroleum-based Infills

Sand Infills

Plant & Mineral-based Infills

By Installation:

Flooring

Wall Cladding

The flooring segment dominated the global artificial turf market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its share throughout the forecast period.

By Pile Height:

Small

Medium

Long

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Sports (Contact Sports, Non-Contact Sports)

By Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World (RoW)

Addressing Environmental Concerns:

Amidst the market’s exponential growth, addressing environmental concerns remains paramount. While artificial turf offers a host of sustainability benefits, concerns regarding its environmental impact, particularly in terms of recyclability and end-of-life disposal, persist. Stakeholders across the value chain are actively collaborating to address these challenges, fostering the development of recycling programs and sustainable manufacturing practices to minimize environmental footprint.

Scope of the Report:

Analyze and forecast the market size of the global artificial turf market

Classify and forecast the market based on fiber base material, infill material, installation, pile height, application, and region

Identify drivers and challenges shaping the market

Examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, and collaborations

Profile leading players operating in the market

Expanding Market Opportunities:

The global artificial turf market presents a myriad of opportunities for industry stakeholders. As awareness regarding the benefits of artificial turf continues to grow, untapped markets beckon for expansion and penetration. Strategic partnerships, alliances, and investments offer avenues for market expansion and diversification, enabling companies to capitalize on emerging trends and consumer preferences.