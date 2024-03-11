Artificial Turf Market The Silent Dialogue Maximizing the Value of Observational Research Techniques

The recent report “Artificial Turf Market 2024: Increase in Demand and Opportunities” by Report Ocean offers valuable industry insights. It comprehensively analyzes data from multiple sources, empowering global decision-makers to influence the economy significantly. With detailed market size, statistics, and competitive landscape, the report provides a comprehensive industry overview. It explores future trends, growth drivers, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, opinions, profit margins, pricing, and industry-validated market data. This resource aids individuals and market players in forecasting future profitability and making pivotal business decisions.
Artificial turf (artificial glass) is a surface of synthetic fibers made to look like natural grass. It is most often used in arenas for sports that were originally or are normally played on grass. However, it is now being used on residential lawns and commercial applications as well. The main reason is maintenance-artificial turf stands up to heavy use, such as in sports, and requires no irrigation or trimming. According to a comprehensive market research study by Report Ocean, the market is poised to scale new heights, with projections indicating a staggering value of approximately USD 4,768 million by 2028. This growth trajectory reflects a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028, underlining the market’s resilience and potential.
Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=gc1174
Pioneering Sustainable Solutions:
The burgeoning demand for artificial turf is propelled by a confluence of factors. As urbanization intensifies and land scarcity becomes a pressing issue, the need for alternative landscaping solutions becomes imperative. Artificial turf emerges as a sustainable alternative to natural grass, offering water conservation, reduced maintenance costs, and year-round aesthetic appeal. Moreover, its versatility makes it an ideal choice for various applications, including residential lawns, sports fields, and commercial landscapes.
This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the fiber base material, infill material, installation, pile height, application, and region. The global market for artificial turf can be segmented by fiber base material: polyethylene, polypropylene, polyamide, others. Among these, the polyethylene segment was accounted for the highest revenue generator in 2021. Artificial turf market is further segmented by infill material: petroleum-based infills, sand infills, plant & mineral-based infills. Based on installation, the artificial turf market is segmented into: flooring, wall cladding.
Key Market Players:
The competitive landscape of the global artificial turf market includes key players such as:
- Act Global Sports Technology, Inc.
- All Victory Grass (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd.
- A-Turf, Inc.
- Avalon BV
- Beijing Torchgrass Co., Ltd.
- Challenger Industries, Inc.
- CoCreation Grass Corporation
- Controlled Products LLC
- Domo Sports Grass (Sports and Leisure Group NV)
- FieldTurf (Tarkett Inc.)
- ForeverLawn, Inc.
- Global Syn-Turf, Inc.
- GreenFields BV
- Guangdong Citygreen Sports Industry Co., Ltd.
- Jiangsu Linetex Co., Ltd.
- JUTA a.s.
- K&B JUNWOO Co., Ltd.
- Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V.
- Limonta Sport Spa
- Nurteks Hali Sanayi VE Ticaret AS
- Saltex Oy
- Sport Group Holding Gmbh
- Taishan Artificial Turf Industry Co., Ltd.
- TigerTurf Australia Pty Ltd.
- Victoria plc
- Wuxi Aolin Artificial Lawns Co., Ltd.
Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report with Industry Analysis @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=gc1174
Market Dynamics:
The artificial turf market is characterized by dynamic shifts and evolving consumer preferences. With heightened awareness regarding environmental conservation and water scarcity, governments and municipalities are increasingly promoting the adoption of artificial turf in public spaces and sports facilities. Additionally, advancements in manufacturing technologies have led to the development of eco-friendly turf materials, further bolstering market growth and sustainability.
Navigating Technological Innovations:
Innovation lies at the heart of the artificial turf market, driving continuous advancements in product development and performance. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to enhance the durability, resilience, and safety of artificial turf systems, catering to the evolving needs of end-users. From advanced drainage systems to shock-absorbing infills, technological innovations are reshaping the landscape of artificial turf, offering superior playability and user experience.
Overview of the Artificial Turf Market
This industry report provides comprehensive market estimates and forecasts for the global artificial turf market. It includes a detailed analysis of various factors such as fiber base material, infill material, installation, pile height, application, and region.
By Fiber Base Material:
- Polyethylene
- Polypropylene
- Polyamide
- Others
Among these, the polyethylene segment emerged as the highest revenue generator in 2021.
By Infill Material:
- Petroleum-based Infills
- Sand Infills
- Plant & Mineral-based Infills
To Get More Business Strategies For Request Free Sample Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=gc1174
By Installation:
The flooring segment dominated the global artificial turf market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its share throughout the forecast period.
By Pile Height:
By Application:
- Residential
- Commercial
- Sports (Contact Sports, Non-Contact Sports)
By Region:
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Rest of the World (RoW)
For Further Information Regarding this Report: Request a Free Sample @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=gc1174
Addressing Environmental Concerns:
Amidst the market’s exponential growth, addressing environmental concerns remains paramount. While artificial turf offers a host of sustainability benefits, concerns regarding its environmental impact, particularly in terms of recyclability and end-of-life disposal, persist. Stakeholders across the value chain are actively collaborating to address these challenges, fostering the development of recycling programs and sustainable manufacturing practices to minimize environmental footprint.
Scope of the Report:
- Analyze and forecast the market size of the global artificial turf market
- Classify and forecast the market based on fiber base material, infill material, installation, pile height, application, and region
- Identify drivers and challenges shaping the market
- Examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, and collaborations
- Profile leading players operating in the market
Why Choose This Report:
- Reliable outlook for the global artificial turf market forecasts from 2022 to 2028
- Identification of growth segments for investment opportunities
- Competitive intelligence through company profiles and market data
- Market estimate provided in Excel format for ease of analysis
- Strategy consulting and research support for three months
- Single-user license includes print authentication
Expanding Market Opportunities:
The global artificial turf market presents a myriad of opportunities for industry stakeholders. As awareness regarding the benefits of artificial turf continues to grow, untapped markets beckon for expansion and penetration. Strategic partnerships, alliances, and investments offer avenues for market expansion and diversification, enabling companies to capitalize on emerging trends and consumer preferences.