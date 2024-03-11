Taiwan nationals safe in Haiti amid political turmoil

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Diplomatic staff and other Taiwanese nationals are safe in Haiti, a diplomatic ally, despite the ongoing gang violence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said on Monday (March 11).

The Taiwanese embassy in Haiti continues to maintain close contact with Haitian military and police units, as well as other foreign diplomatic missions in Haiti, MOFA said. While the U.S., the European Union, and Germany have reduced or evacuated diplomatic personnel, other missions in Haiti do not currently have plans to evacuate, it said.

The ministry said the main areas of unrest in Haiti are concentrated in Port-au-Prince and near the international airport. The area where the embassy is located is relatively calm, it said.

Since 2021, the embassy has increased guards, enhanced security, and strengthened the security of embassy employees in response to the worsening situation in Haiti. All members of the embassy stationed in Haiti are essential personnel, along with a small number of Taiwanese businessmen and expatriates, totaling 24 people.

MOFA said it has issued travel warnings about going to Haiti, saying people should not visit the country unless necessary. The Taiwan embassy has elevated its emergency response plan and is making preparations in advance in case things worsen, it added.

It will continuously review contingency plans to ensure the safety of Taiwanese embassy staff and expatriates, MOFA said.

Haiti’s former president Jovenel Moise was assassinated in 2021, and the nation has not held an election in seven years. The country’s political turmoil stems partially from the economic collapse after the 2010 earthquake.