Taiwan trade official visits Peru for deeper economic relations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Director-General of the Ministry of Economic Affairs International Trade Administration Cynthia Kiang (江文若) visited Peru on March 8-10, per CNA.

The trade official’s visit included attending the First Meeting of Senior Officials of APEC 2024 (SOM1) and holding talks with trade organizations such as the Lima Chamber of Commerce.

Kiang expressed gratitude to the Peruvian business community for supporting Taiwan’s accession plan to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). She also exchanged views on enhancing bilateral economic and trade relations and cooperation for this year's APEC meetings based on Peru's core principles of “empower, include, and grow.”

Kiang said that Taiwan is a reliable trading partner and has completed preparations for joining the CPTPP. Taiwan’s accession would benefit Peru by expanding its exports to Taiwan, benefiting its vast number of small and medium-sized enterprises and farmers, she said.

Lima Chamber of Commerce President Rosa Bueno said that Taiwan and Peru share similar democratic and free market values and should strengthen cooperation on this basis. “As Taiwan is an APEC member economy, it naturally has the right to join, and the CCL will continue to support Taiwan's accession,” she said.

Julia Torreblanca, Chair of the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) for this term, commended Taiwan’s economic diversity and social prosperity, which can provide key assistance to Peru in promoting the participation of all citizens through the APEC platform.