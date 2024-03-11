Alexa
Taipei City Councilor Huang Ching-yin announces marriage

TPP Chair Ko Wen-je and DPP Legislator Wang Shih-chien sign couple's marriage certificate

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/11 17:51
Liu (left) and Huang Ching-yin. (Facebook, Huang Ching-yin photo)

Liu (left) and Huang Ching-yin. (Facebook, Huang Ching-yin photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City Councilor Huang Ching-yin (黃瀞瑩) on Monday officially announced that she has tied the knot with a journalist.

At 4 p.m. on Monday, Huang, who is a member of the Taiwan People's Party, released a statement on Facebook announcing her marriage, including photos with her new husband. In the statement, Huang thanked Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Chair Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Shih-chien (王世堅) for serving as witnesses to the signing of their marriage certificate.

Huang has been in a relationship with a journalist named Liu (劉) since 2019, reported ETtoday. She closed her announcement by saying, "Comments below are only open for blessings. Sarcastic remarks are not welcome. The exit door is on the right. Mind your step, I won't escort you on the way out!"

The couple had reportedly agreed to wed two years ago, but due to the pandemic, the registration was postponed until March 11 this year. Insiders revealed that the couple met during Ko's tenure as Taipei mayor, and their relationship blossomed until the end of the city council election.

Ko and Wang, despite their different backgrounds, party affiliation, and political stances, witnessed the courtship process of Huang and Liu. The invitation to sign their marriage certificate was quite impromptu, and both Huang and Liu were afraid they might refuse, but Ko and Wang reportedly both readily agreed and offered their sincere blessings.

Couple's new marriage certificate signed by Wang and Ko. (Facebook, Huang Ching-yin photo)

Liu (left) kneels while holding Huang's hand. (Facebook, Huang Ching-yin photo)

(Facebook, Huang Ching-yin photo)
