Taiwan’s TSMC reports NT$181.65 billion in February revenue

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) reported its February revenue on Friday (March 8).

The world’s largest contract chipmaker announced a February revenue of NT$181.65 billion (US$5.78 billion), which represented a month-over-month decrease of 15.8% compared to January’s NT215.79 billion, but an 11.3% increase compared to a year earlier.

The revenue decline compared to January was due to the Lunar New Year holiday that cut the number of working days in February, according to CNA. TSMC said consolidated revenue for the first two months of the year was NT$397.43 billion, representing a 9.4% year-over-year increase.

TSMC said its first-quarter results would be affected by seasonality in the smartphone market, but that strong demand for high-performance computing would help offset the reduced demand for smartphones, per CNA.

During a mid-January earnings call, TSMC said it expects first-quarter revenue to come in between US$18 billion to US$18.8 billion.