Taiwan would have air superiority if China attacks: Defense ministry

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's defense and intelligence officials said that if China's air force were to intrude, Taiwan's military would have air superiority and the capability of downing warplanes.

During a session of the Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee in the Legislative Yuan on Monday (March 11), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Chiu Chih-wei (邱志偉) questioned whether Taiwan's military would possess air superiority over China in the event of a conflict. Vice Defense Minister Alex Po (柏鴻輝) responded that Taiwan's military holds "absolute air superiority" because enemy aircraft are exposed to Taiwan's air defense system and within range of its firepower.

National Security Bureau (NSB) Director-General Tsai Ming-yen (蔡明彥) presented a special report in response to China's "Two Sessions" gathering and the upcoming U.S. Presidential Election. Po and others were invited to attend and field questions from legislators.

Chiu expressed concern about Chinese military aircraft and the Taiwan military's air capabilities. Po replied that "from the perspective of (Taiwanese) pilots, due to enemy aircraft being exposed within Taiwan's air defense system and range of firepower, the national (Taiwan's) military holds absolute air superiority."

Chiu pointed to the greater number of Chinese aircraft, questioning whether the Taiwan Air Force prioritizes quality over quantity. Po agreed that the Air Force prioritizes quality for victory, but he said this is also related to tactics and strategies.

Po said all aircraft have strengths and weaknesses, but the training of pilots is important. Currently, the recruitment and training of Air Force pilots are adjusted based on cockpit ratios, ensuring there are sufficient pilots, and recruitment efforts have been continuous, he said.

According to Chiu, there are challenges in recruiting and replenishing pilot personnel. He said that pilots have been on combat readiness duty for long periods, resulting in physical and mental stress.

Kuomintang (KMT) lawmaker Lai Shyh-bao (賴士葆) asked, "If Chinese military aircraft physically cross into Taiwan's airspace, would that be considered equivalent to a first strike?"

Tsai said the MND has established an identification mechanism and operates a joint command system. Po added that there are principles regarding airspace violations.

For instance, when Chinese military aircraft approach, Po said it is essential to assess whether they have opened their weapon bays or are carrying armaments. If the other party shows no hostile intent and makes gestures such as wing rocking, it could be a symbol of surrender, said Po.

However, if the aircraft continues to advance and carries weapons, based on international precedents, warnings may be given through actions like firing warning shots or deploying flares.

Po explained that according to international regulations, when encountering unidentified aircraft within 24 nautical miles (44 km) of Taiwan's contiguous zone, actions such as broadcasting, interception, and expulsion are required. If the intrusion persists into the 12 nautical miles (12 km) of Taiwan's airspace or territorial waters, the right to self-defense will be exercised per Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

Lai then asked whether the military can shoot down enemy aircraft that enter Taiwan's airspace, to which Po responded "Yes."