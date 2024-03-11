Protestors mark 13th anniversary of Fukushima disaster

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Stop Nukes Now organization hosted a protest outside the legislature commemorating the 13th anniversary of the Fukushima nuclear disaster on Monday (March 11).

Green Citizens' Action Alliance Secretary General Cui Ching-hsin (崔情欣) said Japanese authorities have yet to contain the radiation from the damaged nuclear plant, per UDN.

Following a major earthquake on March 11, 2011, the nuclear accident at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant left much of the melted reactor still on site. Each day, 4,000 people work at the nuclear facility conducting clean-up.

The Japanese government claimed that fuel rods from the reactor could be removed within two years, but this timeline has been postponed three times. The removal of nuclear fuel residue from the melted reactor core has yet to begin. According to the nuclear power plant authorities, it will take 40 years to remove all the nuclear pollution from the area.



Protesting nuclear power at the legislature. (CNA photo)

Stop Nukes Now launched a campaign to put an end to old and dangerous nuclear power plants in Taiwan. More than 80 NGOs signed a petition to oppose any amendment to laws delaying the retirement of nuclear power plants.

Protestors drew attention to the fact that several legislators pledged to introduce legislation that would relax the time frame for decommissioning older nuclear power plants. They alleged that such an extension could be a backdoor to allowing nuclear power plants to keep operating.

Cui said that old nuclear power plants have risks. For example, some are located near active faults, and if a strong earthquake occurs, a nuclear disaster could occur.

Anti-nuke protestors said Taiwan has a dense population and almost no nuclear disaster evacuation response capabilities. Furthermore, there are few places left to put high-level nuclear waste, per CTS.



Protestors leave reminders about the dangers of nuclear power. (CNA photo)

The Citizens Association for Public Policies Director Wang Shou-cheng (王守誠), said the No. 2 Nuclear Power Plant is near the Shanjiao Fault, while the No. 3 Nuclear Power Plant is near the Hengchun Fault, which is over 600 meters long.

Cui said the operation of old nuclear power plants should not be postponed. Nuclear power safety analysis and geological risk assessments should be made public, he said.

Cui said more anti-nuclear activities will take place on April 27. At the end of the protest, notes reading "safety first" and "oppose extended service" were pasted on the doors of the legislature.