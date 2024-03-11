Alexa
Taiwan to be cooler and wet this week

Northeasterly monsoon winds and continental cold air mass keep weather cool

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/11 12:33
Consecutive weather fronts will keep temperatures lower across Taiwan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Administration (CWA) said two weather fronts will bring cold, wet weather to Taiwan this week.

CWA meteorologist Lin Ding-yi (林定宜) said the first front is expected on Monday (March 11) and will cause temperatures to drop during the day with lows of 14 or 15 C in the north and northeast, per UDN.

Meanwhile, it will be around 16 to 18 C in central areas, 19 to 22 C in the east, and 23 to 25 C in the south. The east could have localized intermittent rains, while the south could have showers.

Lin said snowfall is possible in mountainous areas above 3,500 m in northern and central regions on Monday and Tuesday (March 12). Icy roads are also possible in those areas during that time.

Open coastal areas will be subject to strong wind gusts at the start of the week. Furthermore, fog or low-lying clouds could affect flights arriving or departing Matsu early in the week.

Lin said that on Thursday (March 13), the continental cold air mass will weaken, giving way to southeasterly winds, which will lead to warmer temperatures in the north and northeast. This will coincide with localized rain in the east as well as in mountainous areas.

By the weekend, there will be rainfall in the north and general cloudiness in other areas.

On Sunday (March 17), another weather front is expected to arrive, bringing localized rain in the north and east and sporadic rain in central and southern mountainous areas. The front will also cause temperatures to become cooler across Taiwan.
