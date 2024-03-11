Taiwanese documentary short film nominated for Oscar

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese American filmmaker S. Leo Chiang's (江松長) documentary "Island in Between" was nominated for Best Documentary Short Film at the Academy Awards.

Chiang attended the ceremony on March 10 in Los Angeles, wearing clothing by London-based Taiwanese fashion brand APUJAN. Produced by CNEX Studio Corporation, the film explores the unique character of Kinmen, an island between Taiwan and China.

Through the lens of tourists and locals, as well as Chiang's memories of his father, a former Kinmen soldier, the film delves into the island's fragile peace and the complex relationship between Taiwan, Kinmen, and China.

The movie has garnered international attention, exceeding 320,000 views on The New York Times' Op-Docs platform and resonating with viewers worldwide, per the Ministry of Culture. Chiang hopes the film serves as a springboard to share Taiwan's story with the world and pave the way for further international recognition.

At a press conference hosted by the Taipei Economic and Culture Office in Los Angeles on March 8, Chiang expressed his gratitude for being recognized alongside other talented documentary filmmakers.

Chiang said that the film's message of peace resonated with viewers globally, citing feedback from Cuba and South Korea, where audiences felt a deep connection to the story despite its distance from their own experiences.

In a previous interview with Reuters, Chiang highlighted the timeliness of revisiting Kinmen's history amidst rising tensions between China and Taiwan. " I think people are more interested in Taiwan than ever. We're taking advantage of that interest,” adding that life is very normal here, but in Kinmen, it's a different story.