Taiwan's 2024 Han Kuang exercise to focus on infrastructure resilience

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — This year’s Han Kuang military exercise will focus on infrastructure resilience, military analysts said, according to reports on Sunday (March 10).

Tamkang University Assistant Professor Lin Ying-yu (林穎佑) said the military seeks to test its ability to protect Taiwan’s critical infrastructure and communications systems, simulate enemy attacks on rear detachments, and combat misinformation to ensure the normal operation of Taiwan's command system amid chaos, CNA reported.

Lin said that the military will keep an emphasis on preserving Taiwan's essential combat capabilities, mobile troop redeployment, and will also incorporate new strategies to counter attacks from unmanned aerial vehicles. The professor said the exercise would also use Taiwan’s newly acquired M1A2T Abrams tanks and F-16Vs.

Institute for National Defense and Security Research scholar Su Tzu-yun (蘇紫雲) said that compared to last year's Han Kuang wargames, which focused on protecting airports, ports, and refineries, this year's exercise is expected to strengthen protection for oil, gas, water, and electricity-related facilities while integrating the overall national defense, police, fire, and civil defense forces.

Su said that the exercises may also incorporate the establishment of a coastal operations command with submarine capabilities to facilitate tactical drills aimed at obstructing enemy forces.

The computer simulation portion of the exercise will last for eight days beginning April 19, while the live-fire portion will span five days starting July 22. U.S. military personnel will be invited to this year’s Han Kuang exercise, Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) confirmed on Thursday (March 7).