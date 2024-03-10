US-Taiwan ties to remain stable regardless of Trump or Biden victory: NSB

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s National Security Bureau (NSB) submitted a report to the Legislative Yuan indicating it is confident that U.S.-Taiwan relations will remain stable and friendly regardless of a Trump or Biden victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election this November.

The report was submitted in advance of a session of the Foreign and National Defense Committee scheduled for Monday (March 11), where NSB chief Tsai Ming-yan (蔡明彥) will present the bureau’s analysis, reported UDN.

The report contains a brief overview of the diplomatic styles and policies of Trump and Biden and determined that the strategic challenge of confronting China and the CCP is a bipartisan concern for both Democrats and Republicans. Therefore, U.S. relations with Taiwan probably will not alter significantly regardless of which candidate prevails, according to the NSB's analysis.

Although differing in their approach to China, both the previous Trump administration and the current Biden administration stuck to a general trend of policies aimed at advancing friendly relations with Taipei, while simultaneously working towards constraining Beijing.

At Monday’s legislative hearing, Tsai Ming-yan is also expected to discuss the outcome of China’s “Two Sessions” in Beijing and findings related to recent incidents around Kinmen, per UDN.