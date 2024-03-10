Bus driver in northern Taiwan awakens after 10-day coma

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Keelung bus driver Chen Yu-jie (陳宇傑) awoke from a 10-day coma on Saturday (March 9) after risking his life to ensure the safety of his bus passengers.

Chen fell unconscious while driving the bus near Keelung’s Dahua Bridge, using his last bit of strength to safely pull the vehicle over. Passengers then notified emergency services about his dire condition.

It was reported that Chen had endured physical discomfort throughout that day. Upon arrival at the hospital, the bus driver had been put on an emergency Extra-Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) machine, indicating his dire chances of survival.

Chen's recovery took the attention of concerned citizens. When news of his improved condition began to circulate, Keelung Mayor Hsieh Guo-liang (謝國樑) visited Chen by his bedside, per UDN.

Hsieh posted news of the bus driver’s miraculous recovery on his personal Facebook page. He said that after 10 days of hospitalization, Chen regained consciousness after slipping into a coma. Although he faces difficult rehabilitation, doctors are confident he will regain his health.

Keelung City Bus Director Yang Hua-chung (楊華中) said that the 40-year-old bus driver tried hard to park the vehicle in a safe place before he lost consciousness. His care and attention to passenger safety ensured a good outcome for everyone.