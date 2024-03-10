Taiwan continues to bolster coast guard cooperation with US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and the U.S. have continued to deepen cooperation since the countries signed a bilateral coast guard agreement in 2021.

Significant achievements have been made in humanitarian rescue, education and training, and safeguarding fishing rights, Liberty Times reported. Taiwan has dispatched Coast Guard Administration (CGA) personnel for training in the U.S. and the two countries worked together in investigating the Yong Yu Hsing fishing boat incident in 2021.

CGA has also signed a cooperation agreement with Taiwan’s Navy Command, allowing the Naval Academy to recruit new CGA students in 2021. After one year of study, the academy selects between one to three students annually to study at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. Upon graduation, these students will be assigned to the CGA to enhance the quality of personnel and to address challenges posed by global environmental changes.

According to an Ocean Affairs Council report, Taiwan has also continued to deepen bilateral and multilateral coast guard cooperation with its Pacific Island allies, including Tuvalu, under a "Coast Guard Cooperation Agreement" framework. The report also mentioned plans to integrate CGA long-distance cruises with maritime security and other exchanges with its allies.