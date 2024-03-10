Alexa
Bill aimed at security of Taiwan's telecom networks introduced in US House

Promote Resilient Connectivity to Taiwan Act introduced with bipartisan sponsorship

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/10 15:58
The U.S. Capitol at night. (Unsplash, Jeffrey Clayton photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Legislation was introduced to the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday (March 7) aimed at analyzing and strengthening the resilience of Taiwan’s communication networks and infrastructure.

The bill, titled H.R. 7578 the Promote Resilient Connectivity to Taiwan Act, was introduced by Representative Rick Allen of Georgia and cosponsored by Marie Glusenkamp Perez of Washington. The bill calls for the U.S. National Telecommunication and Information Administration to assess how Taiwan’s telecommunications infrastructure can be further secured and strengthened in light of the threats posed by China.

In a press release, Allen said that "the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) poses a significant economic and military security threat. The CCP’s attacks on the communications networks of Taiwan, including reports of Chinese ships cutting the island’s internet cables, cannot be met with complacency.”

Both Allen and Glusenkamp Perez said that the bill is not only about protecting Taiwan’s critical networks but also relates to U.S. national security. The U.S. must confront the “CCP’s rogue regime,” said Allen, while Glusenkamp Perez added that the measures outlined in the bill would help keep Taiwan “connected to the world in the event of attacks on their infrastructure.”

“It’s our nation’s duty to help allies and partners defend themselves when their democracies are under threat. Not only is it the right thing to do, but it’s also in our own national security and economic interests,” said Glusenkamp Perez.

The bill has been referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs for review.
Rick Allen
Marie Glusenkamp Perez
US Congress
telecommunications

