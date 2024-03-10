Taiwan tree climbing championship takes sport to new heights

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2024 Taiwan Tree Climbing International Championship concluded at Taichung Park on Sunday (March 10) with a masters event with competitors from nine countries.

Competitive tree climbing is typically divided into categories such as work climb, aerial rescue, throw line, and ascent. Competitors use handsaws and pruning equipment in certain segments, and some actions require balance such as limb walking, per UDN.

The event was sponsored by the Taichung City Construction Bureau, which worked with the Taiwan Aboriculture Society to host the multi-day competition. Organizers offered 620 free spots for citizens to experience the sport.



Ascent is one part of the tree climbing competition. (CNA photo)

Coaches at Taichung Park patiently guided beginners through the basics, such as wearing a harness and using safety equipment and ropes. Many parents signed their children up for this introductory lesson.

Taichung Deputy Mayor Huang Guo-rong (黃國榮), Taichung Construction Bureau Director Chen Ta-tien (陳大田), and Taichung Sports Bureau Director-General Li Yu-jui (李昱叡) also put on helmets to ascend into the treetops. Huang said the activity provided the chance to view the city from a new height.

Chen said that tree climbers play a role in tree protection. The work they perform in inspection and pruning cannot be completed by mechanical equipment such as cranes. In many cases, it is necessary to use tree climbers to climb up into tree canopies with ropes to execute important tree conservation work.

The competition saw 45 tree climbers from nine countries, as well as a dozen international referees and businesses selling equipment. Contestants competed in preliminary competitions to narrow the field to ten finalists for the masters competition on Sunday (March 10).

The cost of ropes and other equipment worn by a typical tree climber is nearly NT$100,000 (US$3,183). Safety equipment must be certified by international professional organizations.

Samuel Ma (馬經倫), a tree climber from Hong Kong, said he is a director of the International Arboriculture Association (ISA), which issues certification courses for tree climbers. The ISA assessment is also offered in Taiwan.

Taiwan has 60 individuals with ISA certification. Those with ISA certification can earn an average of NT$8,000 per day for their services.