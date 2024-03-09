Alexa
Tuvalu PM Teo to attend Taiwan presidential inauguration

Taiwan deputy foreign minister visited Tuvalu during past week

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/09 20:41
Tuvalu Prime Minister Feleti Teo with Taiwan Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang. (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The new prime minister of Tuvalu, Feleti Teo, has accepted an invitation to attend the inauguration of President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德), reports said Saturday (March 9).

A Taiwanese delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang (田中光) congratulated Teo on his election and invited him to the May 20 presidential swearing-in ceremony in Taipei City, per CNA.

Before the selection of a new prime minister, there were doubts about Tuvalu’s willingness to continue the 45-year official diplomatic relationship with Taiwan. However, Teo was seen as a supporter of links with Taipei, saying the two countries shared democratic values.

During his stay in the Pacific island nation, Tien visited several bilateral projects related to energy conservation, the fight against climate change, and the installation of air conditioning in classrooms, MOFA said.
Tuvalu
Taiwan-Tuvalu relations
diplomatic ally
Feleti Teo
presidential inauguration
Tien Chung-kwang
MOFA

