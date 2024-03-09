Alexa
Taiwan researches uncrewed surface vessels

Military might require more than 200 sea drones from NCSIST

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/09 20:01
Ukraine's Sea Baby uncrewed surface vessel. (Wikicommons, ssu.gov.ua photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The military might need at least 200 uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) to use as attack drones against a Chinese invasion, reports said Saturday (March 9).

Domestic weapon developer National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) was researching the possibility of manufacturing USVs, the Liberty Times reported. The drones proved their usefulness when Ukraine launched them against Russian Navy vessels.

The NCSIST had reportedly already sought out subcontractors to build prototypes. The project was likely to cost NT$812 million (US$25.82 million) and involve two drones of different sizes, able to carry different explosive loads.

The two USVs would be remote controlled up to a distance of 70 kilometers. The plan for the drones should be completed within two years, by the end of 2025, with production starting in 2026.
