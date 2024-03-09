Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

2 Taiwan books shortlisted for design competition

‘Ruoshen Tea Cup’ and ‘I Just Can’t Sleep in an Empty Room’ competed for German book design awards

By Michael Nakhiengchanh, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/09 17:51
The covers of “Ruoshen Tea Cup” and “I Just Can’t Sleep in an Empty Room.” (CNA photo)

The covers of “Ruoshen Tea Cup” and “I Just Can’t Sleep in an Empty Room.” (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Taiwanese books were shortlisted for the German foundation Stiftung Buchkunst’s Best Book Design from All Over the World competition, per CNA.

The winners of the design competition were announced on Thursday (March 7), according to a press release by the Taipei International Book Exhibition (TIBE). Approximately 600 books from 30 countries around the world participated, it said.

Although Taiwanese books did not win any awards, two were shortlisted, “Ruoshen Tea Cup” and “I Just Can’t Sleep in an Empty Room.”

“Ruoshen Tea Cup,” designed by Yeh Chung-yi (葉忠宜), had previously won the TIBE’s Taiwan’s Most Beautiful Books Golden Butterfly Award in 2024. The book design is dominated by blue hues and its waist is stitched, reminiscent of ancient Chinese texts.

“I Just Can’t Sleep in an Empty Room” was designed by Yueh Yueh Liu (劉悅德). The book is a collection of Hsu Pei-fen’s (徐珮芬) poetry, written in short but pithy sentences. The cover features a chalky sketch of a bat-like creature, with the book’s title scrawled over it.

The winners of Book Design from All Over the World 2024 will be awarded at the Leipzig Book Fair in Germany on March 22.
Best Book Design from All Over the World
Stiftung Buchkunst
Literature
Books
Poetry
Shortlisted

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Hakka Affairs Council promotes Hakka literature translation
Taiwan Hakka Affairs Council promotes Hakka literature translation
2024/02/20 20:35
Taipei International Book Exhibition opens this week
Taipei International Book Exhibition opens this week
2024/02/19 09:52
Anthology of Taiwanese author debuts at Taipei International Book Exhibition
Anthology of Taiwanese author debuts at Taipei International Book Exhibition
2024/02/07 15:47
Taiwanese translation of 'The Little Prince' sells over 10,000 copies
Taiwanese translation of 'The Little Prince' sells over 10,000 copies
2024/01/11 11:20
International forum promotes translations of Taiwanese literature
International forum promotes translations of Taiwanese literature
2023/12/03 12:58