Hiker falls to death in north Taiwan mountains

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A hiker fell to his death after losing his footing while taking photographs in the mountains of Hsinchu County, reports said Saturday (March 9).

The man surnamed Chou (周), 61, had joined an online group for a hike across Mount Gaotai and Mount Daotian in Jianshi Township Friday (March 8), CNA reported. During the trip, he was taking pictures when he fell 200 meters into a dry river bed, where he was later found dead.

The four men and one woman in his group called the Hsinchu County Fire Department for help at 11:50 a.m. Due to the difficult terrain, the rescue team only reached the area around 4 p.m., and found Chou one hour later.

The 16-member team transported the body via a roundabout route out of the deep ravine to arrive back at the entrance to the mountain area just before 11 p.m., the report said.

Hsinchu County Fire Department took the opportunity to remind hikers of the inherent dangers in the mountains. Travelers should prepare the necessary equipment and download a detailed map of the area they are planning to visit, the department said.