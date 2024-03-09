Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Hiker falls to death in north Taiwan mountains

Rescue team took 5 hours to find victim

  435
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/09 16:42
A 61-year-old hiker fell to his death while taking pictures in Hsinchu County Friday. (CNA, Hsinchu County Fire Department photo)

A 61-year-old hiker fell to his death while taking pictures in Hsinchu County Friday. (CNA, Hsinchu County Fire Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A hiker fell to his death after losing his footing while taking photographs in the mountains of Hsinchu County, reports said Saturday (March 9).

The man surnamed Chou (周), 61, had joined an online group for a hike across Mount Gaotai and Mount Daotian in Jianshi Township Friday (March 8), CNA reported. During the trip, he was taking pictures when he fell 200 meters into a dry river bed, where he was later found dead.

The four men and one woman in his group called the Hsinchu County Fire Department for help at 11:50 a.m. Due to the difficult terrain, the rescue team only reached the area around 4 p.m., and found Chou one hour later.

The 16-member team transported the body via a roundabout route out of the deep ravine to arrive back at the entrance to the mountain area just before 11 p.m., the report said.

Hsinchu County Fire Department took the opportunity to remind hikers of the inherent dangers in the mountains. Travelers should prepare the necessary equipment and download a detailed map of the area they are planning to visit, the department said.
hikers
fall
mountains
Jianshi Township
Hsinchu County
Mount Gaotai
Mount Daotian
Hsinchu County Fire Department
hiking accident
fatal accident
fatal fall

RELATED ARTICLES

Video shows truck ram into north Taiwan police station
Video shows truck ram into north Taiwan police station
2024/03/01 15:46
Cop killed by truck in north Taiwan police station, driver later hit by train
Cop killed by truck in north Taiwan police station, driver later hit by train
2024/03/01 11:41
Video shows Kaohsiung college student fatally hit by truck after falling off scooter
Video shows Kaohsiung college student fatally hit by truck after falling off scooter
2024/02/20 17:35
Missing Taiwan Army soldier found dead after night hunt in mountains
Missing Taiwan Army soldier found dead after night hunt in mountains
2024/01/20 17:14
Taichung woman dies after neck crushed in parking elevator
Taichung woman dies after neck crushed in parking elevator
2024/01/11 17:03