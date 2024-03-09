Taiwan president, vice president attend frigate launch

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) attended the launch of the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) frigate the Yunlin in Kaohsiung City on Saturday (March 9).

The ceremony also featured the christening of the Taipei, the fourth and last in the series of 4,000-ton frigates known as the Chiayi class. The four largest frigates in the CGA fleet were all built by the CSBC Corporation, Taiwan.

Tsai said the launch of the new ships showed the world that the country was serious about its determination to protect democracy and freedom, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. The ships formed part of a 10-year program to build 141 vessels until 2027, she said.

Tsai also emphasized how the plan helped with the development of new supply chains in Taiwan. The design and manufacturing of related materials and equipment had all benefited from the project, while it had created 8,000 jobs, the president said.

Saturday’s ceremony marked the first time that Tsai and Lai attended the launch of a ship together. Lai is scheduled to be sworn in as president on May 20 following his victory in the Jan. 13 elections.