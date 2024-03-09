Over 17,000 bottles of chili oil suspected to be tainted with Sudan Red

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City Government’s Department of Health found 17,112 bottles of spicy chili oil suspected to contain Sudan Red III, it reported on Friday (March 8).

The health department said in a press release that it received notices from the Yunlin County Public Health Bureau and the Tainan City Public Health Bureau regarding Sudan Red III in chili-related products, CNA reported. The bureaus said that Mercy Food Co. Ltd’s suppliers, Gin Zhan International and Chia Guang International, used chili powder that contained Sudan Red III in their products.

Following up, the Taipei City health department found out that Mercy Food sold 17,112 bottles of “B.B. 13 Spices Chili Oil” to PX Mart, a supermarket chain popular in Taiwan. PX Mart was ordered to immediately take all bottles off the shelf, per Liberty Times.

The health department urged the public to immediately stop consuming chili oil products from PX Mart if purchased there, and to take the product and receipt to the nearest PX Mart for a refund.

The health department said that it will continue to inspect chili oil and powder products sold in supermarkets, restaurants, and traditional markets, and conduct inspections at schools and other distribution channels. Any suspicious products will be removed from shelves and sales will be halted, it added.