Taiwan tracks 9 Chinese military aircraft and 5 naval ships

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked nine Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Friday (March 8) and Saturday (March 9) at 6 a.m.

Of the nine People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, four crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the southwestern and northern corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLA activity.

So far this month, Taiwan has tracked Chinese military aircraft 98 times and naval vessels 50 times. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



(MND photo)