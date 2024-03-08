Ukraine updates: Russian attacks kill at least 4 civilians

Four civilians have been reported killed in the latest series of Russian strikes involving multiple rocket launchers, mortars and drones.

Two people were killed by rocket fire in Kupiansk while another person was killed by mortar fire in Kharkiv, according to regional authorities.

In other Ukraine news, the UK said it will be ramping up delivery of drones as Kyiv continues trying to fend of Russia's invasion.

The Ministry of Defence said it would be sending more than 10,000 new drones.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine for Friday, March 8.

India raids syndicate sending citizens to fight for Russia

Authorities in India have detained members of a suspected trafficking network, allegedly sending citizens to fight for Russia in Ukraine.

India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a statement saying it had conducted raids on Thursday across 13 locations, detaining "suspects."

The CBI said around 35 people had been sent to Russia under the scheme so far.

At least two men who went to Russia expecting to work as "helpers" in the army have died while fighting on the frontlines, their families have said.

India's Embassy in Russia confirmed one of those deaths.

UK to send 10,000 drones to Ukraine

Britain's Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said that his country would supply Ukraine with more than 10,000 drones to help in the fight against Russia's invasion.

The Ministry of Defence said it was spending a further £125 million ($160 million) on "cutting-edge drones", bringing its overall drone package to Ukraine to £325 million.

"Drones are changing the course of the war in Ukraine. That’s why today the UK is boosting its delivery of drones to the frontline - upping our commitment from £200m to £325m," Shapps said on social media platform X.

"By doing so we will get over 10,000 new drones to Ukraine and remain Ukraine’s largest drone supplier," he added.

Ukraine has been using drones to devastating effect since Russia launched its invasion over two years ago.

Drones are not only used for battlefield surveillance but also to carry grenades and explosives that are dropped on Russian vehicles, soldiers, and supply lines.

Ukrainian frontline units regularly post videos on social media documenting their battlefield activity.

Deadly Russian attacks in north and east

Authorities in Ukraine on Friday said that four people had been killed in a wave of overnight attacks.

Governor of Kharkov, Oleh Synegubov, said a multiple rocket launcher attack killed two people in Kupiansk, which was recaptured by Ukrainian forces in late 2022.

"Houses and cars were damaged. A 36-year-old man was rescued from the rubble. A 64-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man died," he wrote on Telegram.

Synegubov also said that a guided aerial bomb killed a woman in Vovchansk, which lies seven kilometres (four miles) from the Russian border.

In separate strike in the Chernihiv region, north of Kyiv, mortar fire killed one person, regional governor Viacheslav Chaus said on Telegram.

Neither of the accounts can be independently verified.

Meanwhile, Ukraine reported its air defense systems shot down 33 out of 37 Russian drones launched in an overnight attack.

A facility in the southern Odesa region was damaged, officials and the military said on Friday.

The military said in a statement that 18 Shahed drones were shot downed over the Odesa region, and another four over Mykolaiv and Kherson in the south of the country.

"At night the enemy again attacked the Odesa region with drones. Unfortunately, it was not possible to prevent the hits," said Oleh Kiper, Odesa regional governor.

The Black Sea port of Odesa and surrounds have come under increasing Russian attacks after Moscow withdrew from a UN-brokered deal that allowed safe passage of Ukrainian grain shipments via the Black Sea.

kb/rc (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)