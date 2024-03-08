Taiwanese live streamer Diudiu Mei and boyfriend assaulted in Taichung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Diudiu Mei (丟丟妹), a popular live streamer and online auction host, was in a car with her boyfriend in Taichung when they were chased and assaulted by a group of men on Friday (March 8).

Diudiu Mei, whose real name is Li Ming-shan (李明珊), and her boyfriend, a man surnamed Chien (簡), became involved in a dispute with another driver on Friday. The other car, driven by a man surnamed Yang (楊), reportedly chased down Li and Chien. He then instigated an attack on Chien at the intersection of Chungching Road and Taiyuan Road, reported UDN.

Yang reportedly threatened Li and Chien by waving a baseball bat, and when Chien stepped out of the vehicle, Yang struck him with the bat. Yang was accompanied by three men who also beat Chien and sprayed him with pepper spray, per UDN.

Police were alerted to the incident at 2:19 p.m. when they received reports of a group of men fighting on the street. Officers were quickly dispatched to the scene.

Police arrested Yang and his three accomplices, who have all been referred to the Taichung District Prosecutor’s office on charges of assault and disrupting public order. Chien was bruised but was able to seek medical treatment on his own, per UDN.

After his arrest, Yang told police he did not know who was in the other car they followed and confronted. Reports indicate that the incident was likely triggered by a traffic incident that angered Yang.



Li and Chien, (Facebook photo)