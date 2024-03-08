One dead after express train accident in east Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwan Railways Corporation train heading south between Fenglin and Wanrong stations in Hualien County struck a man who had wandered onto the tracks Friday (March 9).

The 42-year-old surnamed Tsao (曹) was rushed to the Fenglin Branch of Taipei Veterans Hospital for treatment, but died shortly after arrival. Reports indicate the incident occurred as the No. 4038 regional express train came around a curve on the track at 3:09 p.m., reported CNA.

Reports indicate Tsao was on the tracks and the train had no time to brake. He tried to get out of the way but was unable to clear the tracks in time.

Over 80 passengers were on board the express train, which was delayed by over an hour following the collision. The delay affected six trains, and approximately 1,325 commuters, per CNA.

Operations in the area had returned to normal by 5 p.m. An investigation has been launched by the railway police into the incident.