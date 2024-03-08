Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market Celestial Expansion Charting the Course of Skyrocketing Market Size

“Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

The Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, driven by factors such as increasing globalization, the growing complexity of supply chains, and the need for efficiency and cost-effectiveness in logistics operations. Freight procurement technology solutions encompass a wide range of software and platforms designed to streamline the process of procuring transportation services, optimizing routes, and managing freight contracts.

Market Overview:

According to recent market research, the global freight procurement technology solutions market was valued at USD 812.5 Million in 2021. The market is projected to experience significant growth, reaching a value of USD 1,392.2 Million by the year 2028. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the projected period is estimated to be 8%.

Freight procurement or logistics procurement refers to hiring third party logistics service providers for freight transportation. Demand for greater visibility and transparency in supply chain data and processes is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, rising e-commerce sector coupled with mergers & acquisitions can create new potential opportunities in the market. Despite the driving factors, high initial cost of solutions are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, lack of awareness regarding these solutions is also estimated to negatively impact the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Demand for greater visibility and transparency in supply chain data and processes

Supply chain visibility and transparency have started to become a priority, because of the advantages it provides to a firm. Therefore, the firms share certain information with consumers as well as trading partners. Companies are able to connect better with their consumers by increasing the supply chain transparency. It also helps to build trust and achieve better visibility to all aspects of the supply chain to enable improvements and also respond faster and in an effective manner when issues occur. Hence, the demand for greater visibility and transparency in supply chain data and processes are expected to fuel the market growth.

Market Drivers:

Several factors are driving the growth of the global freight procurement technology solutions market:

Rising Demand for Efficiency and Cost Optimization : In an increasingly competitive business environment, companies are seeking ways to optimize their logistics operations to reduce costs and improve efficiency. Freight procurement technology solutions offer automation and optimization capabilities that help organizations streamline their procurement processes, negotiate better rates with carriers, and optimize freight routes.

: In an increasingly competitive business environment, companies are seeking ways to optimize their logistics operations to reduce costs and improve efficiency. Freight procurement technology solutions offer automation and optimization capabilities that help organizations streamline their procurement processes, negotiate better rates with carriers, and optimize freight routes. Growing Complexity of Supply Chains : Globalization has led to the expansion and complexity of supply chains, with goods being sourced from multiple suppliers and transported across various regions. Freight procurement technology solutions provide visibility and transparency into the entire supply chain, enabling organizations to effectively manage transportation requirements and mitigate risks.

: Globalization has led to the expansion and complexity of supply chains, with goods being sourced from multiple suppliers and transported across various regions. Freight procurement technology solutions provide visibility and transparency into the entire supply chain, enabling organizations to effectively manage transportation requirements and mitigate risks. Technological Advancements: Advances in technology, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and blockchain, have transformed the freight procurement landscape. These technologies enable real-time data analysis, predictive modeling, and secure transactions, enhancing the efficiency and reliability of freight procurement processes.

Competitive Landscape:

The global freight procurement technology solutions market is characterized by the presence of several key players, including SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Descartes Systems Group Inc., BluJay Solutions, and JDA Software Group, Inc. These companies are actively engaged in product innovation, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions to enhance their offerings and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Key players operating in the global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions market include:

Alpega Group

Blue Yonder

Coupa

EC Sourcing Group

Enterprise System Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

FreightPOP

Jaegger

MercuryGate International, Inc.

Nexus (Infor)

Vision Global

Sleek Technologies

Translogistics Inc.

Transporeon Group Americas Inc.

Freightender

FreightArea.com

Freightos

Transmate

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation:

The global freight procurement technology solutions market can be segmented based on various parameters, including software type, deployment model, end-user industry, and geography. Common types of software include transportation management systems (TMS), freight sourcing and procurement software, freight rate management software, and freight audit and payment solutions. Deployment models may include cloud-based solutions, on-premises software, and hybrid models. End-user industries span across manufacturing, retail, healthcare, consumer goods, and others.

Segments Overview:

Component:

Software Applications Carrier Management Freight Tendering KPIs and Analytics Order Management and Control Others

Services Professional Managed/Outsourced



The software applications segment is expected to dominate the market with over 75% share in 2021, driven by high demand. Within this segment, the order management and control segment is poised to witness the fastest growth rate of around 8.7% due to increased demand for efficient tracking and fulfilling of sales orders. In the services segment, the professional sub-segment is estimated to represent a market opportunity of approximately USD 33 million during the period from 2022 to 2028.

Deployment:

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

The cloud-based segment is projected to experience the fastest growth rate of 10.3% during the forecast period, attributed to the growing adoption of cloud-based services for their efficient deployment compared to on-premises solutions.

Industry:

Retail

Agriculture

FMCG Manufacturing

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Others

The retail segment is expected to hold the largest market share of over 32% in 2021 due to increasing demand for freight procurement technology solutions. The food & beverages segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of about 8.7% over the forecast period, driven by the global growth of the food and beverages industry.

Regional Overview:

The global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific: Expected to witness the fastest growth rate of about 9.8% during the forecast period due to the growth of e-commerce and continuous trade expansion in the region.

Expected to witness the fastest growth rate of about 9.8% during the forecast period due to the growth of e-commerce and continuous trade expansion in the region. North America: Projected to exceed a market size of about USD 400 million by 2025, driven by the presence of major players and increasing awareness of the importance of freight procurement solutions.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global freight procurement technology solutions market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America currently dominates the market, driven by the presence of key players, technological advancements, and the adoption of advanced logistics practices. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, fueled by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and the expansion of e-commerce activities.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

The global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration : Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development : The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification : Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment : Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation : The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments Regulations/Standard of Freight Procurement Technology Solutions: Global Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC), Smart Freight Procurement (SFP), IWAY Standard

The global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market?

The Main Goals of the Report Are:

To examine and project the size of the market sector.

To research the major players globally, including their SWOT analysis, market value, and market share.

To identify, describe, and project market based on type, end use, and geography.

To analyze the market advantages, challenges, risks, and constraints in the world’s major regions.

To identify key trends and factors that are promoting or inhibiting market growth.

To determine the high-growth segments to assess the market prospects for stakeholders.

To evaluate each submarket carefully in terms of its own growth pattern and market contribution.

To understand market dynamics, agreements, growth, and the introduction of new products as competitive advances.

To strategically identify the major players and thoroughly examine their expansion plans.

