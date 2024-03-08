Hyperlocal Services Market Climbing the Financial Stratosphere Skyward Trend in Market Size

“Hyperlocal Services Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

The Hyperlocal Services Market has witnessed rapid growth in recent years, fueled by technological advancements, changing consumer behavior, and the increasing demand for on-demand services tailored to specific geographic locations. Hyperlocal services refer to platforms and applications that connect consumers with nearby businesses and service providers, offering a wide range of products and services ranging from food delivery and transportation to home services and healthcare.

Market Overview:

According to recent market research, the global hyperlocal services market was valued at USD 1,344.7 million in 2021. The market is projected to experience substantial growth, reaching a value of USD 4,681.3 million by the year 2030. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the forecast period is estimated to be 15.8%. This significant growth is driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of smartphones, internet penetration, urbanization, and the rising demand for convenience and personalized services.

Hyperlocal delivery has been growing traction as there is a high increase in the working population, startups, and urban culture. Moreover, the rise in digitization indirectly fuels the growth of the hyperlocal services throughout the globe. The commencement of services from Zomato and Swiggy in 2014 drove the market demand considerably. Amidst the pandemic outbreak, the demand boomed with the entry of many other hyperlocal delivery partners as well as online sellers.

The rising smartphone penetration has also given rise to mobile friendly ordering sites, that drive the growth of hyperlocal services. The surge in digitization is a prominent element for the market growth of hyperlocal industry in major regions of the globe. On the other hand, the issues concerning fleet management and the selection of right services hampers the growth rate of the market. Startups can suffer from the high resources spent on the management of workforce. Since the order cannot be scheduled at fixed intervals and a large fleet on board is cumbersome to handle. Moreover, the rising competition increases the intensity of rivalry among the established players as well as startups, thus restraining the market growth to a certain extent.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing smartphone penetration & digitalization across countries

Rising adoption of urban culture & increasing working population

The increasing urban culture and rising working population is creating high demand for hyperlocal services industry. For instance, the Union Healthy Ministry for Health, India stated that the proportion of the working-age population in India is expected to go up to 65% by 2036. Moreover, the surge in work from home trend has given rise to lifestyle changes of online ordering. Thus, such statistics push the market growth.

Increasing opportunities for small & medium businesses

The increasing number of startups creates a high level of demand of hyperlocal services. The governments and public agencies are continuously and actively providing schemes to the entrepreneurs to start their business journey. Moreover, according to a survey done by Tracxn, 80% growth is seen in the number of startups that have emerged for hyperlocal delivery since 2014 in India. Thus, such statistics push the demand to a considerable rate.

Market Drivers:

Several factors are driving the growth of the global hyperlocal services market:

Convenience and Accessibility : Hyperlocal services offer consumers the convenience of accessing a wide range of products and services from nearby businesses through a single platform or application. This convenience factor, coupled with the ease of use and accessibility provided by smartphones and mobile apps, has contributed to the widespread adoption of hyperlocal services among consumers.

: Hyperlocal services offer consumers the convenience of accessing a wide range of products and services from nearby businesses through a single platform or application. This convenience factor, coupled with the ease of use and accessibility provided by smartphones and mobile apps, has contributed to the widespread adoption of hyperlocal services among consumers. Customization and Personalization : Hyperlocal services enable businesses to tailor their offerings to specific geographic locations and individual preferences, providing personalized experiences to consumers. This customization allows businesses to better meet the needs and preferences of their target audience, leading to higher customer satisfaction and loyalty.

: Hyperlocal services enable businesses to tailor their offerings to specific geographic locations and individual preferences, providing personalized experiences to consumers. This customization allows businesses to better meet the needs and preferences of their target audience, leading to higher customer satisfaction and loyalty. Technological Advancements: Advances in technology, including geolocation services, real-time tracking, and machine learning algorithms, have enhanced the capabilities of hyperlocal service platforms. These technological innovations enable more efficient matching of consumers with nearby businesses, optimized delivery routes, and improved user experiences, driving the growth of the hyperlocal services market.

Competitive Landscape:

The global hyperlocal services market is characterized by intense competition, with numerous players vying for market share. Key players in the market include Uber Technologies Inc., DoorDash Inc., Grubhub Inc., Instacart Inc., Deliveroo Holdings plc, and Swiggy. These companies are actively investing in technology, expanding their service offerings, and forging strategic partnerships to strengthen their market position and gain a competitive edge.

Key Players in the Global Hyperlocal Services Market:

Askfortask Inc.

Uber Technologies

Delivery Hero SE

Grubhub Inc.

Grofers India Private Limited

Handy Technologies, Inc.

Instacart

Housekeep Limited

Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.

Market Share: The top four players in the market collectively hold more than 8% of the market share.

Strategies: These market players are actively engaged in collaborations, product launches, mergers, acquisitions, and expansions to maintain a competitive edge. For example, in February 2022, Grubhub Inc. introduced Grubhub Goods, providing diners nationwide with on-demand convenience delivery from over 3,000 Grubhub Goods locations.

Market Segmentation:

The global hyperlocal services market can be segmented based on various parameters, including service type, application, end-user, and geography. Common service types include food delivery, grocery delivery, transportation, home services (such as cleaning, repairs, and maintenance), healthcare services, and beauty services. End-users encompass both individual consumers and businesses seeking to leverage hyperlocal platforms for marketing and customer engagement.

Segments Overview:

The global hyperlocal services market is segmented into data type, technology, device type, and end users.

By Type:

Food Ordering

Grocery Ordering

Home Utility Service

Logistic Service Providers

Others

The food ordering segment is expected to grow at the highest rate of 16.8% over the forecast period. Conversely, the home utility service segment held the largest market share of more than 35% in 2021.

By Nature:

Goods Delivery

Utility Services

The utility services segment is projected to hold an opportunity of more than USD 1,800 million during 2021 to 2030.

Regional Overview:

By region, the global hyperlocal services market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The North American hyperlocal services industry is expected to surpass USD 1,000 million by 2027. Additionally, the Asia Pacific market for hyperlocal services is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 16.4% over the forecasted period.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global hyperlocal services market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America currently dominates the market, driven by high smartphone penetration rates, strong internet infrastructure, and the presence of leading hyperlocal service providers. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, fueled by rapid urbanization, expanding digital economies, and the increasing adoption of e-commerce and on-demand services.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

The global hyperlocal services market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration : Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development : The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification : Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment : Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global hyperlocal services market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global hyperlocal services market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation : The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product development Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis

: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product development Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in hyperlocal services

Cost-share of various components in hyperlocal services Smart Transport and Logistics Technology Applications and Maturity

Major Hyperlocal Delivery Startups Fundings, 2018-2020

The global hyperlocal services market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the global hyperlocal services market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global hyperlocal services market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the global hyperlocal services market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global hyperlocal services market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the global hyperlocal services market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the global hyperlocal services market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the global hyperlocal services market?

The Main Goals of the Report Are:

To examine and project the size of the market sector.

To research the major players globally, including their SWOT analysis, market value, and market share.

To identify, describe, and project market based on type, end use, and geography.

To analyze the market advantages, challenges, risks, and constraints in the world’s major regions.

To identify key trends and factors that are promoting or inhibiting market growth.

To determine the high-growth segments to assess the market prospects for stakeholders.

To evaluate each submarket carefully in terms of its own growth pattern and market contribution.

To understand market dynamics, agreements, growth, and the introduction of new products as competitive advances.

To strategically identify the major players and thoroughly examine their expansion plans.

