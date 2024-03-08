Public Safety LTE & 5G Market (CAGR) of 23.04%, Astral Advancements Projecting Skyrocketing Market Size for Success

“Public Safety LTE & 5G Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

The Public Safety LTE & 5G Market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing adoption of advanced communication technologies by public safety agencies and organizations worldwide. LTE (Long-Term Evolution) and 5G networks offer enhanced capabilities and functionalities that enable faster, more reliable, and secure communication for first responders, emergency services, and other public safety personnel.

Market Overview:

According to recent market research, the global public safety LTE & 5G market was valued at USD 17,672.3 million in 2021. The market is projected to experience robust growth, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.04% in value terms from 2022 to 2030. This growth is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for high-speed broadband communication, the need for interoperable and resilient networks during emergencies, and investments in upgrading public safety infrastructure.

Increasing deployment of lockdown, curfews during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as rising funds from government for the public safety has greatly influenced the demand of public safety network and the adoption of public safety LTE and 5G network has raised significantly. However higher maintenance cost along with limited adoption of these networks system in the developing countries is limiting the market growth during the study period.

Growth Influencers:

Need for efficient and extensive network capacity driven by COVID-19 pandemic

Introduction of community emergency response programme, and establishment of rapid response team at hospitals are increasing the adoption of advanced communication system. This, along with emergence of smart cities in the developing regions including Asia Pacific, is alternatively increasing the demand for robust, reliable and dedicated networks all along the area for crime control, medical safety and others which is subsequently increasing adoption of public Safety LTE & 5G networks across the region. This is further augmented by the issue of strict guideline implied by government during COVID-19 pandemic. During the lockdown scenario the demand and adoption of these network system has been sky rocketed to provide a better communication between the front-end healthcare workers. Thus, these increased applications along with introduction of advanced network system by major players are augmenting the demand and adoption of these network systems and contributing to the market growth.

Growth Restraints:

However, slower transition rate from legacy infrastructure towards public safety LTE & 5G network is one of the major limiting factors for the market growth. High cost structure and high maintenance of the LTE and 5G network is quite unaffordable for the emerging countries including Brazil, Mexico and resulting in the reluctancy for transition from tradition infrastructure to advance networks.

Market Drivers:

Several factors are driving the growth of the global public safety LTE & 5G market:

Need for Enhanced Communication : Public safety agencies require reliable and high-speed communication networks to effectively coordinate emergency response efforts, share critical information, and ensure the safety of citizens and responders. LTE and 5G technologies offer improved data speeds, low latency, and enhanced network capacity, enabling seamless communication even in challenging environments.

: Public safety agencies require reliable and high-speed communication networks to effectively coordinate emergency response efforts, share critical information, and ensure the safety of citizens and responders. LTE and 5G technologies offer improved data speeds, low latency, and enhanced network capacity, enabling seamless communication even in challenging environments. Transition to Broadband Networks : Many countries are transitioning from traditional narrowband communication systems to broadband networks to meet the increasing data and multimedia requirements of modern public safety operations. LTE and 5G networks provide the necessary bandwidth and support for multimedia applications such as video streaming, real-time surveillance, and data analytics.

: Many countries are transitioning from traditional narrowband communication systems to broadband networks to meet the increasing data and multimedia requirements of modern public safety operations. LTE and 5G networks provide the necessary bandwidth and support for multimedia applications such as video streaming, real-time surveillance, and data analytics. Advancements in IoT and Connected Devices: The proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and connected sensors is driving the demand for robust and scalable communication infrastructure. LTE and 5G networks support the connectivity requirements of IoT devices deployed in various public safety applications, including smart cities, intelligent transportation systems, and critical infrastructure monitoring.

Competitive Landscape:

The global public safety LTE & 5G market is characterized by the presence of several key players, including Motorola Solutions Inc., Airbus SE, Nokia Corporation, Ericsson AB, and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. These companies are actively involved in product development, strategic partnerships, and collaborations to enhance their market presence and offer innovative solutions tailored to the specific needs of public safety agencies and organizations.

Major players in the global public safety LTE & 5G market include:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

BAE Systems

BEC Technologies

Dell Technologies

HCL Technologies

IBM Corporation

A10 Networks, Inc.

Ace Technologies Corp.

ADVA Optical Networking

BandwidthX

Blackberry

Carlson Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Dell Technologies

Enensys Technologies

GALTRONICS

General Electric

Market Segmentation:

The global public safety LTE & 5G market can be segmented based on several parameters, including technology, application, end-user, and geography. Common applications include emergency response, disaster management, law enforcement, firefighting, and healthcare. End-users encompass government agencies, public safety organizations, and private enterprises involved in providing essential services.

Segments Overview:

Component:

Network Infrastructure

Terminal Equipment

Systems Integration & Management Tools

Services

Terminal equipment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of more than 23% during the forecast period. A wide range of terminal equipment, including modules, phones, routers, USB modems, and others, along with their mandatory usage in networking systems, supports the growth of this segment. Conversely, network infrastructure holds a significant market share, driven by major players’ initiatives for its advancement and focus on providing a robust global network.

Technology Generation:

LTE

5G NR

The LTE segment holds over 60% of the market share in 2021, driven by a thriving ecosystem and performance metrics. On the other hand, 5G NR is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period due to its high data transfer rates and low latency.

Application:

Mission-Critical Voice & Group Communications

Real-Time Video Transmission

Messaging, File Transfer & Presence Services

Mobile Office & Field Applications

Location Services & Mapping

Situational Awareness

Command & Control

AR/VR/MR (Augmented, Virtual & Mixed Reality)

The mission-critical voice & group communications segment is forecasted to contribute over USD 35,000.0 million by 2030. Increasing incidents of terrorist attacks and natural disasters have led to a preference for LTE and 5G networks, driving their adoption for public safety. Conversely, the command and control segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Overview:

By region, the global public safety LTE & 5G market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of more than 30% in 2021, driven by major telecom providers’ initiatives to invest in and introduce advanced technology for seamless public safety connections. For example, in April 2021, the New South Wales Telco Authority signed a contract with Nokia and two CSPs, TPG Telecom and Optus, to deliver a public safety mobile broadband proof of concept (PoC) trial, replacing narrowband critical communications networks. North America is also expected to hold a significant CAGR during the forecast period, supported by the presence of domestic players and rising government initiatives for implementing advanced technology in public safety.

Regional Analysis:

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

