AR VR in the Hospitality Market Gaining Momentum with Positive External Factors

Introduction:

The global AR VR in hospitality market is witnessing unprecedented growth, driven by the relentless pursuit of more engaging and immersive travel experiences. The convergence of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies is reshaping the landscape of the hospitality industry, offering novel opportunities for both businesses and travelers. A recent study by strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean projects a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34.2% for the global AR VR in the hospitality market during the forecast period of 2022-2028. This growth is fueled by the increasing number of tourist arrivals, government investments in the hospitality sector, and the rising inclination of travel-driven economies towards VR technology.

Factors Driving Market Growth:

Immersive Travel Experiences: The hospitality industry’s growing emphasis on providing immersive and engaging experiences to travelers has propelled the demand for AR and VR devices. These technologies offer a unique way for travelers to explore destinations, resorts, and tourist attractions, transforming the traditional travel narrative. Government Investments: Governments worldwide are recognizing the economic potential of the travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors. Consequently, they are allocating significant investments to uplift these segments, creating an environment conducive to the adoption of advanced technologies. AR and VR devices are gaining prominence as key enablers for enhancing the overall travel experience. Tourism-Driven Economies: Travel-driven economies, such as Maldives, Macao, Aruba, and Thailand, are increasingly investing in AR and VR technologies to attract more tourists. Initiatives like 360-degree VR capability tours, as seen in the Maldives, are becoming common, showcasing the potential of these technologies in promoting destinations and boosting tourism. Rising Tourism Expenditures: The global trend of increasing tourism expenditures is contributing to the demand for AR and VR devices. These technologies create more immersive travel and dining experiences, offering interactivity, engaging views, and solutions for language barriers. As a result, tourists are seeking more enriched and convenient journeys, driving the adoption of AR and VR in the hospitality sector.

Market Dynamics by Application:

Visualization Leading the Way: Within the application segment, visualization emerged as the dominant force in the global AR VR in the hospitality market in 2021. AR and VR technologies, with their next-generation visualization capabilities, offer travelers a glimpse into destinations, resorts, and hospitality locations, transforming the way they experience and navigate tourist attractions.

Regional Insights:

Europe Taking the Lead: Europe led the global AR VR in the hospitality market in 2021, with France standing out as a top destination for international tourists. The region’s focus on providing robust technological solutions to cater to the growing number of tourists has contributed to the increased demand for AR and VR devices. COVID-19 Impact: The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the AR VR in hospitality market, leading to a decline in tourist arrivals and disruptions in the tourism sector. However, innovative uses of AR technology, such as reducing physical contact during documentation and registration, demonstrated resilience in the face of challenges.

Leading Players and Collaborations:

Key Industry Players: The global AR VR in hospitality market features prominent players such as Apple Inc., Google LLC, EON Reality Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HTC Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation, among others. The market is moderately consolidated, with these players catering to various sectors within the industry. Strategic Collaborations: Companies like DPVR have entered strategic partnerships, as seen in their collaboration with Travel Africa Network (TAN). DPVR, a Shanghai-based VR device manufacturing company, is providing customized VR hardware and software services to TAN, showcasing the industry’s collaborative approach to enhance travel experiences.

Conclusion:

The global AR VR in hospitality market is at the forefront of transformative change, driven by the industry’s commitment to delivering unparalleled travel experiences. As governments invest in the hospitality sector and travel-driven economies embrace VR technology, the market is poised for substantial growth. Despite the setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the demonstrated resilience of AR technology and the ongoing efforts to uplift the travel and hospitality sector signal a promising future for the adoption of AR and VR devices. Industry stakeholders must leverage this dynamic landscape to harness the full potential of these technologies, providing travelers with immersive, memorable, and technology-enhanced journeys. The collaboration of key players, strategic investments, and technological innovations will continue to shape the trajectory of the global AR VR in hospitality market in the years to come.

