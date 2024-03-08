Japan Cybersecurity Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast to 2024-2032

Japan Cybersecurity Market to Witness a Six Fold Increase by 2030

Japan cybersecurity market is foreseen to draw a promising growth by 2030. The growth of the market is attributable to the rising investments from the government authorities of the country, the growing number of data breaching incidents across Japan, and growing geopolitical tensions with China

A recent study by the strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean revealed that Japan cybersecurity market was worth USD 6.4 billion in 2021. The market is further anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2030, and reach USD 38.9 billion by 2030. The growth of Japan’s cyber security market is attributable to the rising investments from the government authorities of the country, the growing number of data breaching incidents across Japan, and growing geopolitical tensions with China. Furthermore, to strengthen its response to cybere security, Japan’s National Police Agency is bolstering their capabilities, thereby fueling the growth of Japan cybersecurity market.

The Growing Pressure On The Healthcare Sector Offering Lucrative Opportunity to Industry Players

The healthcare sector in Japan has been facing increasing pressure. According to the National Statistics Bureau of Japan, the number of people aged 65 and over in Japan was 36.19 million in 2020, accounting for 28.8% of the total population. In 2015, the same statistic was found at around 26.6%, indicating a rapid increase in the aging population in Japan. A growing geriatric population indicates a growing pressure on the countrys healthcare system, necessitating the storage of more diagnostic tests and sensitive patient information. Considering that healthcare is one of the most susceptible areas to cyber attacks, the growing amount of data entails more vulnerability to cybercriminals if the data is not handled properly. It would therefore require more robust cybersecurity software, which would boost the market’s growth.

Growing Recession in Japan is Pushing for Cheaper Alternatives and Diminishing Cybersecurity, thereby Affecting Market Growth

The growing recession across the country spurred SMEs to budget their investment allocations. The land of the rising sun is often considered a land of cyclical recessions, the latest being back in 2015 and now with the pandemic. The high cost of cybersecurity has deterred smaller companies from investing in it because of crippling inflation rates. Despite the steps taken by the Japanese government to develop measures and implement cyber defense capabilities across its governmental authorities, the degree of emphasis is relatively low.

On-Premises Deployment Mode Dominate Japan Cybersecurity Market

The Japan cyber security market is segmented into cloud and on-premises based on deployment modes. The on-premises segment registered a larger market share in 2021. On the other hand, the cloud segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR in the coming years. Being one of the most technologically-driven countries, Japan has witnessed rapid growth in incorporating cloud services across its domestic market. In October 2021, the Japanese government announced that Japan’s Digital Agency is coming into a pact with Google and AES for incorporating cloud computing services for eight of their municipalities. Government budgets are expected to remain low until March 2022 with USD 17 million, but they are expected to grow over the next few years, leading to more opportunities for cloud computing in the UAE. Consequently, the trend is indicating an increasing inclination towards cloud computing across the country, which will enhance cyber security capabilities to be deployed via cloud resources, thus driving the segment’s growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on Japan Cybersecurity Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has positively impacted Japan cyber security market. Due to the work-from-home trend and the adoption of digital technologies, Japan has recorded many instances of cyber-attacks from China and Russia during the pandemic. For instance, the APT group’s global cyber campaign codenamed “Cicada” targeted Japanese organizations, which was uncovered by cybersecurity firm Symantec in 2020. Furthermore, in 2021, the Japanese messaging company LINE revealed that Chinese subcontractors had accessed its Japanese servers which contained the personal data of 86 million users. Additionally, those monitoring functions had also been outsourced to a Chinese entity. These factors have increased the demand for the cybersecurity market in the country.

Japan Cybersecurity Market – Competitive Landscape

Japan cyber security market is moderately fragmented due to the presence of various domestic and international players in the domain. Cybersecurity has always been a lesser priority for Japan. Therefore, the country is considered unsafe in terms of cybersecurity. There has been some shift in the trend, however. With the Japanese government undertaking various stringent measures to enhance the cybersecurity capabilities of Japanese companies, the market is seeing more growth opportunities.

The key players in Japan cybersecurity market are Caulis Inc., Trend Micro Inc., Spider AF Ltd., IBM Corporation, LAC Co. Ltd., Cyber Reason Japan Corporation, Cyber Security Cloud, Inc., Internet Initiative Japan, Inc., SCSK Corporation, Sumo Logic, Inc., Digital Arts Inc., Secureworks, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., NEC Corporation, Underwriters Laboratories, LLC, Flatt Security, Keychain, Bankguard, GMO JapanSign, Inc. and others.

