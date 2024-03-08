Taiwan Coast Guard prepares for new frigates

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) will see the 4,000-ton frigates Yunlin and Taipei move closer to becoming operational on Saturday (March 9).

Domestic shipbuilder CSBC Corporation, Taiwan received the order for four frigates, with the Chiayi and the Hsinchu already completed and delivered to the CGA. The third ship, the Yunlin, will be delivered Saturday, while the Taipei will be christened the same day, the Liberty Times reported Friday (March 8).

The frigates, named as the Chiayi class, are the largest ships in the CGA fleet. They can also easily be converted for use during wartime to help out the Navy.

The Chiayi has been stationed in central Taiwan, the Hsinchu in the north, and the Yunlin will operate in south Taiwan. The expansion of the CGA fleet came amid increased Chinese activity close to Taiwanese waters.

The chase of an unmarked Chinese speedboat near the offshore island of Kinmen resulted in the deaths of two of its crew members Feb. 14, followed by cross-strait talks ending without agreement.