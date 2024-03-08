Location Analytics Market The Power of Precision Understanding the Importance of Market Segmentation

“Location Analytics Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

The Location Analytics Market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing adoption of location-based services across various industries, advancements in geographic information systems (GIS) technology, and the growing emphasis on data-driven decision-making. Location analytics refers to the process of analyzing location-based data to gain insights into patterns, trends, and relationships that can inform business strategies and operations.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report with Industry Analysis @: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS250

Location analytics is used for adding a layer of geographical data to a business?s data assets for extracting more valuable insights. Increasing use of spatial data & analytical tools coupled with the rising need for predictive analytics for business are expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, increasing use of location-based applications among consumers, rise in the adoption of advanced technologies, and growing adoption of social media for customer engagement is also expected to fuel the market growth.

Market Overview:

According to recent market research, the global location analytics market was valued at USD 10,813.6 Million in 2019. The market is projected to experience substantial growth, reaching a value of USD 29,878.5 Million by the year 2026. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the projected period is estimated to be 15.6%.

Market Drivers:

Several factors are driving the growth of the global location analytics market:

Increasing Adoption of Location-Based Services : With the proliferation of smartphones, GPS-enabled devices, and internet connectivity, there has been a surge in the adoption of location-based services (LBS) among consumers and businesses. Location analytics enables organizations to leverage geospatial data to deliver personalized services, targeted marketing campaigns, and optimized operations.

: With the proliferation of smartphones, GPS-enabled devices, and internet connectivity, there has been a surge in the adoption of location-based services (LBS) among consumers and businesses. Location analytics enables organizations to leverage geospatial data to deliver personalized services, targeted marketing campaigns, and optimized operations. Advancements in Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Technology: Technological advancements in GIS technology, including cloud-based platforms, real-time data integration, and predictive analytics capabilities, have expanded the scope and capabilities of location analytics solutions. Organizations can now analyze and visualize complex spatial data more effectively, leading to better decision-making and operational efficiencies.

Technological advancements in GIS technology, including cloud-based platforms, real-time data integration, and predictive analytics capabilities, have expanded the scope and capabilities of location analytics solutions. Organizations can now analyze and visualize complex spatial data more effectively, leading to better decision-making and operational efficiencies. Data-Driven Decision-Making: In an increasingly competitive business landscape, organizations are leveraging data analytics to gain actionable insights and gain a competitive edge. Location analytics adds another dimension to traditional data analysis by incorporating geographic and spatial information, enabling organizations to uncover hidden patterns, identify trends, and optimize resource allocation.

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Free Sample Report @: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS250

Growth Influencers:

Increasing use of spatial data and analytical tools

Spatial data consists of the relative geographical information regarding the Earth and its features. Geometric data used in floor plans is an example of spatial data. Analytical tools collect raw data and convert them into useful insights, which businesses can use for effective decision making. Examples of analytical tools include Tableau, Power BI, Microsoft Excel, R, and Python, among others. Use of spatial data and analytical tools is increasing for creating insightful geographical analysis quickly without having to learn specialized geographic information system (GIS) tools. Hence, increasing use of spatial data and analytical tools owing to their various benefits is expected to fuel the market growth.

Rising use of location-based applications among consumers

Location-based applications deliver information and services, which are most relevant to the user at a particular location. They provide mobile notifications, information filter, personalized suggestions, and route navigation, which increase their adoption. They are also used as store locators for identifying nearby stores & on-demand locations; as travel information for delivering real-time information such as traffic updates & weather forecasts; for proximity-based marketing by pushing ads to specific individuals within a particular geographic location; and for fraud prevention by enhancing security by matching the customer?s location through a mobile app to a credit/debit card transaction. Hence, rising use of location-based applications among consumers owing to their various features and advantages are likely to boost the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The global location analytics market is characterized by the presence of several key players, including Esri, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Oracle Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation. These companies offer a wide range of location analytics solutions tailored to the needs of various industries and applications. Strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions are common strategies employed by market players to expand their product portfolios and strengthen their market presence.

For Further Information Regarding this Report: Request a Free Sample @: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS250

Key Players

Leading players in the global location analytics market include:

SAS Institute

Esri

Oracle

Pitney Bowes

Microsoft

Galigeo

GeoMoby

Cisco Systems

CleverAnalytics

IBM Corporation

Purple

Quuppa

Alteryx, Inc.

IndoorAtlas

Lepton Software

Other Players

Strategic Initiatives

These market players are actively involved in various strategic initiatives such as:

Product and Service Launch

Upgrade and Enhancement

Partnership

Collaboration

Contracts

Agreements

Acquisition

Expansion

Dominant Strategies

Product and service launches, upgrades, and enhancements constitute the majority, exceeding 40% of all strategic initiatives undertaken by market players from 2017 to 2026.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report @: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS250

Illustrative Examples

Example 1: Esri’s ArcGIS QuickCapture

In October 2019, Esri introduced ArcGIS QuickCapture, a mobile application tailored for swift and on-the-go field data collection workflows. This innovative tool facilitates data collection even from moving vehicles using a single button interface. Subsequently, the collected data is transmitted back to the office for real-time analysis, enabling expedited and more informed decision-making processes. ArcGIS QuickCapture finds practical applications in diverse scenarios including road inspections, aerial surveys, vegetation encroachment monitoring, and more.

Example 2: SAS Institute’s Partnership with Pappas Capital

In October 2021, SAS Institute entered into a strategic partnership with Pappas Capital, a prominent venture investment firm, to support the growth of AgTech start-ups leveraging analytics solutions. This collaboration empowered several start-ups based in North Carolina, USA, by providing them with valuable guidance and executive leadership from Pappas Capital. Moreover, the partnership granted access to SAS Institute’s cutting-edge analytics software, cloud services, and expertise in data science, thus fostering innovation and growth within the AgTech sector.

Market Segmentation:

The global location analytics market can be segmented based on several parameters, including component, deployment mode, application, industry vertical, and geography. Common components of location analytics solutions include software, hardware, and services. Deployment modes include on-premises and cloud-based solutions. Applications range from marketing and advertising to logistics and supply chain management. Industry verticals encompass retail, healthcare, transportation, telecommunications, and government sectors.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report with Industry Analysis @: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS250

Segments Overview

Solution

Geocoding & Reverse Geocoding

Data Integration and ETL

Reporting and Visualization

Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis

Others

The geocoding and reverse geocoding segment is projected to dominate the market with over 25% market share in 2019, driven by the widespread use of Google Cloud and Google Maps for advanced location mapping and tracking. The data integration and ETL segment are expected to witness the fastest growth rate of about 18.5% over the forecast period due to their increasing utilization in accessing and analyzing data for business intelligence purposes.

Component

Solution

Services

The solution segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of about 16.3% during the forecast period, fueled by high demand for mapping business assets in various outdoor environments.

Location Type

Indoor Location

Outdoor Location

The indoor location segment presents an opportunity of over USD 13,000 million from 2019 to 2026 due to the rising adoption of location analytics in indoor settings by organizations for data visualization from smartphones and WiFi networks.

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Free Sample Report @: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS250

Application

Risk Management

Emergency Response Management

Customer Experience Management

Remote Monitoring

Supply Chain Planning and Optimization

Sales and Marketing Optimization

Predictive Assets Management

Inventory Management

Others

The sales and marketing optimization segment is estimated to witness a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period, driven by increasing adoption of location analytics solutions for marketing purposes. Moreover, the supply chain planning & optimization segment is expected to offer a market opportunity of USD 3,727 million from 2019 to 2026.

Vertical

Retail

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Transportation

Energy & Utilities

Others

The retail segment is expected to hold the highest market share, exceeding USD 3,500 million, as location analytics aids the retail sector in improving profitability through inventory management. The transportation segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate of around 19.1% during the forecast period, driven by increased use in the e-commerce sector for package tracking and timely delivery.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report @: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS250

Regional Overview

Based on region, the global location analytics market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The North America region is expected to dominate with a market share of around 45%, driven by increasing demand for visually represented data for discovering actionable intelligence using maps. The Asia Pacific region witnessed the fastest growth rate of 20.3% during the forecast period, attributed to the rising demand for technologically advanced solutions to provide better services.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global location analytics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America currently dominates the market, driven by the presence of major technology companies, widespread adoption of location-based services, and robust infrastructure. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, fueled by rapid urbanization, digitalization initiatives, and the emergence of smart cities.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

Get 30% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At @: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS250

The global Location analytics market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration : Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development : The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification : Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment : Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global location analytics market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global location analytics market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The global Location analytics market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Location analytics Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Location analytics Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Location analytics Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Location analytics Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Location analytics Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Location analytics Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Location analytics Market?

The Main Goals of the Report Are:

To examine and project the size of the market sector.

To research the major players globally, including their SWOT analysis, market value, and market share.

To identify, describe, and project market based on type, end use, and geography.

To analyze the market advantages, challenges, risks, and constraints in the world’s major regions.

To identify key trends and factors that are promoting or inhibiting market growth.

To determine the high-growth segments to assess the market prospects for stakeholders.

To evaluate each submarket carefully in terms of its own growth pattern and market contribution.

To understand market dynamics, agreements, growth, and the introduction of new products as competitive advances.

To strategically identify the major players and thoroughly examine their expansion plans.

Request full Report: @: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS250

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean stands as a preeminent provider of market research reports within the industry. Renowned globally, we are acclaimed for delivering insightful and informative research reports. Our commitment lies in furnishing clients with a comprehensive blend of both quantitative and qualitative research outcomes. As an integral component of our expansive global network and thorough industry coverage, we offer an in-depth reservoir of knowledge that empowers strategic and well-informed business decisions. Our approach integrates cutting-edge technology, advanced analysis tools, and our proprietary research models, all underpinned by years of expertise. This synergy allows us to craft essential details and facts that consistently surpass expectations.

Connect with Us:

Report Ocean:

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Visit Our News Website: https://reportocean.com