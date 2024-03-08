Japan Internet Advertising Market (CAGR) of 24.9%, Diving Deep Strategies for Identifying and Targeting Your Audience with Segmentation

“Japan Internet Advertising Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

The Japan Internet advertising market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by the widespread adoption of digital technologies, increasing internet penetration, and changing consumer behavior. Internet advertising has become an integral part of marketing strategies for businesses across various industries, offering targeted reach, measurability, and cost-effectiveness. Internet Advertising are set of tools for delivery of promotional messages to people worldwide, using the internet as a global marketing platform. The market is majorly driven by the rising expenditure on internet advertisement, proliferation of social media, and extensive adoption of smart phone. The Japanese advertisement market is the third largest advertisement market in the world, following United States and China. While traditionally television was the leading medium which overtook by online advertising for the first time in the year 2019 and is continuing the trend of leading the Japanese advertisement market.

Market Overview:

According to recent market research, the Japan Internet advertising market was valued at USD 29.49 Billion in 2021. The market is forecasted to reach USD 112.04 Billion by the year 2027, representing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.9% over the projected period. This growth is fueled by factors such as the growing popularity of online platforms, the rise of e-commerce, and the increasing demand for digital advertising solutions.

Market Drivers:

Several factors are driving the growth of the Japan Internet advertising market:

Increasing Internet Penetration: Japan has one of the highest internet penetration rates globally, with a large percentage of the population actively engaging with online platforms and digital content. This widespread internet usage provides a fertile ground for internet advertising, allowing businesses to reach a vast and diverse audience.

Shift Towards Digital Channels: Traditional advertising channels such as print, television, and radio are witnessing a decline in effectiveness as consumers increasingly turn to digital platforms for information, entertainment, and communication. This shift towards digital channels has led advertisers to allocate a larger portion of their marketing budgets to online advertising, driving the growth of the Internet advertising market.

Targeted Advertising Solutions: Internet advertising offers advanced targeting capabilities, allowing advertisers to tailor their messages to specific demographics, interests, and behaviors. This level of precision targeting enables advertisers to maximize the effectiveness of their campaigns and achieve higher returns on investment (ROI), further driving the adoption of internet advertising solutions.

Growth Influencers:

Rising expenditure on internet advertisement

In Japan, the expenditure on internet advertisement is rising, which is driving the market growth. The country is one of the most developed advertising markets across the globe. According to SB Telecom Europe Ltd, in 2020, the total media ad spending was around USD 42.67 billion, which is the 3rd largest, after the U.S. and China. One of the factors leading to growing expenditure on internet advertisement, is increasing adoption of smartphones. Hence, the rising expenditure on internet advertisement is boosting the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The Japan Internet advertising market is characterized by the presence of several key players, including digital advertising agencies, media companies, technology providers, and online platforms. Major players in the market include Dentsu Inc., CyberAgent, Inc., Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc., Yahoo Japan Corporation, and Google Japan. These companies offer a wide range of Internet advertising services, including digital media planning, ad placement, campaign management, and analytics.

Key Players:

The Japan Internet Advertising market is dominated by key players such as:

Dentsu Group

Hakuhodo

CyberAgent

Asatsu-DK

D.A. Consortium Holdings

Adobe Systems Inc.

Alibaba Group Holdings Limited

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Baidu, Inc.

Facebook, Inc.

Google LLC

Hulu LLC

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Microsoft Corporation

Twitter Inc.

Verizon Communication Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Dynamics:

The cumulative market share of the five major players exceeds 85%. These key players engage in various strategies such as collaborations, new product launches, and mergers & acquisitions to fortify their market presence.

Market Segmentation:

The Japan Internet advertising market can be segmented based on various parameters, including advertising format, platform, industry vertical, and geography. Common advertising formats include display ads, search ads, video ads, social media ads, and native advertising. Platforms encompass websites, search engines, social media platforms, mobile apps, and streaming services. Industry verticals targeted by Internet advertising include retail, automotive, healthcare, finance, travel, and more.

Segments Overview:

The Japan Internet Advertising market is segmented into Platform, Advertising Model, Ad Format, Ad Type, Ad Format-Enterprise Size, Ad Type-Enterprise Size, Enterprise Size, and Industry Vertical.

By Platform:

Mobile

Desktop and Laptop

The mobile segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate of around 25.8% owing to the rising adoption of smartphones. According to NewZoo, in 2020, the number of smartphone users in Japan was 83.03 million, i.e., 65.9% of smartphone penetration. The desktop and laptop segment held a market opportunity of around USD 35.6 billion from 2021 to 2027. According to Bigbeat Inc., as of 2020, more than 50% of the total revenue of digital advertising in Japan was generated through desktop.

By Advertising Model:

CPM (cost per mile/cost per thousand)

Performance

Hybrid

The performance advertising model segment is anticipated to account for the fastest growth rate of around 25.7% over the projected period owing to its increasing adoption compared to other advertising models.

By Ad Format:

Search

Banner

Video

Others (Classifieds, Lead Generation, Audio)

The video segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of about 26.6% from 2022 to 2027 owing to the growing initiatives by market players to launch innovative video platforms. The search segment is estimated to hold a market opportunity of USD 34.41 billion during 2021 to 2027.

By Ad Type:

Display Advertising

Mobile Advertising

Search Engine Advertising

Social Media Advertising

Hybrid

Others

The mobile advertising segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 27% during the projected period owing to the rising use of smartphones. The search engine advertising segment is expected to generate revenue of around USD 10 billion by 2022, owing to the growth in the number of consumers who shop and search for products online.

By Ad Format, By Enterprise Size:

Small Enterprise – Ad Format Search Banner Video Others (Classifieds, Lead Generation, Audio)

Medium Enterprise – Ad Format Search Banner Video Others (Classifieds, Lead Generation, Audio)

Large Enterprise – Ad Format Search Banner Video Others (Classifieds, Lead Generation, Audio)



The medium enterprise – ad format segment is expected to generate a total revenue of USD 9.16 billion in 2021 owing to the increasing adoption of Google Advertising and Facebook by medium enterprises. Within the small enterprise – ad format segment, the search segment is expected to account for the highest market share of over 40% by 2027. Within the large enterprises – ad format segment, the video segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of about 22.18% over the projected period.

By Ad Type, By Enterprise Size:

Small Enterprise – Ad Type Display Advertising Mobile Advertising Search Engine Advertising Social Media Advertising Hybrid Others

Medium Enterprise – Ad Type Display Advertising Mobile Advertising Search Engine Advertising Social Media Advertising Hybrid Others

Large Enterprise – Ad Type Display Advertising Mobile Advertising Search Engine Advertising Social Media Advertising Hybrid Others



The large enterprise – ad type segment is estimated to witness double-digit growth in all its sub-segments owing to the rising demand for internet advertising in large enterprises as well. The small enterprise – ad type segment is estimated to hold an opportunity of more than USD 9 billion during 2021 to 2027. This is owing to the high adoption of internet-based services by small enterprises. Within the medium enterprise – ad type segment, the search engine advertising segment is estimated to cross the mark of USD 5 billion by 2024, owing to the emergence of many e-commerce sites.

By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

Small Enterprises

Medium-Sized Enterprises

The medium-sized enterprises segment is estimated to witness the highest growth rate of about 31.2% over the projected period owing to the rising number of medium-sized enterprises in Japan. The large enterprises segment is expected to surpass a market value of USD 25 billion by 2024 owing to the rising expenditure on internet-based advertising by large enterprises.

By Industry Vertical:

Automotive

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

Education

Retail & Consumer Goods

Transport & Tourism

IT & Telecom

Others

The retail & consumer goods segment is expected to account for the largest market share of more than 30% in 2021 owing to the presence of a large number of companies in this segment and the high requirement of advertising to create a competitive edge over other players. The automotive segment is estimated to hold a market opportunity of USD 3.7 billion owing to the rising demand for internet advertising in the automotive industries due to the emergence of innovative players in the industry.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Japan Internet advertising market spans across major cities and regions, including Tokyo, Osaka, Yokohama, and Nagoya. Tokyo, being the capital city and economic hub of Japan, accounts for a significant portion of Internet advertising spending. However, Internet advertising is prevalent across the country, reaching consumers in both urban and rural areas through various digital channels and platforms.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

The Japan Internet Advertising market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration : Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development : The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification : Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment : Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the Japan Internet Advertising market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the Japan Internet Advertising market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The Japan Internet Advertising market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Japan Internet Advertising Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Japan Internet Advertising Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Japan Internet Advertising Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Japan Internet Advertising Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Japan Internet Advertising Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Japan Internet Advertising Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Japan Internet Advertising Market?

The Main Goals of the Report Are:

To examine and project the size of the market sector.

To research the major players globally, including their SWOT analysis, market value, and market share.

To identify, describe, and project market based on type, end use, and geography.

To analyze the market advantages, challenges, risks, and constraints in the world’s major regions.

To identify key trends and factors that are promoting or inhibiting market growth.

To determine the high-growth segments to assess the market prospects for stakeholders.

To evaluate each submarket carefully in terms of its own growth pattern and market contribution.

To understand market dynamics, agreements, growth, and the introduction of new products as competitive advances.

To strategically identify the major players and thoroughly examine their expansion plans.

