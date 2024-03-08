Historical photos of Taipei on display in Ximen

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Public Library is holding its annual exhibition of historical photographs, using images submitted by the public to offer a glimpse into how life in the capital once was.

The exhibition runs in Ximen until March 13 at Shuxin Hall, a few minutes walk from the Red House on Zhonghua Road. Lin Shu-han (林書漢), a technician from the Taipei Public Library’s audio-visual department, told Taiwan News those who visit the exhibition can expect to better understand the history, geography, and culture of Taipei.

Lin said the museum continues to collect more old photos from the public every year, and displays them alongside photos from past exhibits. Lin said generally speaking, there is no set definition for what constitutes an “old photo,” but added that most in the collection were taken at the turn of the millennium or earlier.

Lin said out of the new photo submissions the photo of Chunghwa Mall stands out.

“The mall was made up of eight buildings of three stories each, and each building was named after one of the “Eight Virtues,’” Lin said, referring to a set of philosophical principles first conceived of during the Zhou Dynasty (1046BC–221BC) in present day Shandong.



Chunghwa Mall is pictured in Taipei sometime in the 1960s. (Taipei Public Library photo)

“It was once home to a Columbia Record Store, a Zhen Beiping Restaurant, a Dim Sum World restaurant, and the Shanghai Tailors,” Lin said. “All the most interesting and trendy things in life could be found at Chunghwa Mall.”

Chunghwa Mall, which also stood near Ximen on Zhonghua Road, was demolished in 1992. Another photo of a since demolished Taipei icon was picked by Lin as a standout from this year’s exhibit: the Jiancheng Circle (建成圓環).

While the Circle still remains, Lin noted that it used to be home to one of Taipei’s most popular night markets, and was surrounded by a roundabout over time. He said while it was once as popular a tourist spot as Lungshan Temple, after a series of fires and reconstructions, it was eventually demolished.



Jiancheng Circle is pictured before a night market that stood there was demolished. (Taipei Public Library photo)

The public are welcome to submit historical photos of Taipei between July and August and can do so at any Taipei Public Library location. After the show closes in Ximen it will reopen again at Wenshan District’s Public Assembly Hall throughout May, and Nangang Software Park 2 throughout May and June.

Photos collected in the Taipei Public Library’s archive are also available to view online.



A military dependents' village is pictured in Taipei shortly before it was demolished to make way for Daan Forest Park. (Taipei Public Library photo)



Children are pictured in a military dependents' village that once stood where Taipei's Daan Forest Park now is. (Taiwan Public Library, Chiang Hisao-peng photo)



Daan Forest Park is pictured mid-construction. (Taipei Public Library, Chen Hsiu-chen)