Taiwan and US consider Latin America, Pacific islands for development cooperation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Development cooperation between Taiwan and the United States can focus on Latin America and Pacific island nations, U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Chief of Staff Jane Rhee said Friday (March 8).

She was speaking at a seminar hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) in Taipei City. Her March 7-8 visit followed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Feb. 22 to explore working together on international development projects.

Rhee said she welcomed cooperation with Taiwan government bodies and with private ventures. Businesses from the green energy, telecom, basic infrastructure, and financial sectors were invited to the event, per Radio Taiwan International (RTI).

The aim was to exchange views about potential joint projects, Rhee said. She added that the DFC wanted to promote economic growth and development while deepening the strategic alliance with partner countries.