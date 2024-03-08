U.S. Color Cosmetic Market Future Fortification A Guide to Market Size Strategies for Business Resilience

“U.S. Color Cosmetic Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

Introduction:

The U.S. color cosmetic market is a vibrant and dynamic sector within the beauty and personal care industry. Color cosmetics encompass a wide range of products designed to enhance or alter the appearance of the skin, eyes, lips, and nails, including foundations, lipsticks, eyeshadows, blushes, and nail polishes. With a diverse consumer base and constant innovations in product formulations and marketing strategies, the U.S. color cosmetic market represents a lucrative opportunity for manufacturers and retailers alike.

Color Cosmetic refers to cosmetic ingredients and colorants used for make-up, hair care, and fragrance, among others. The market is majorly driven by the rising demand for nail products and face makeup. Furthermore, growing influence of social media is also estimated to fuel the market growth. However, lack of awareness about composition of color cosmetics leads to side effects which is expected to negatively impact the market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the market was severely impacted due to the lowered demand for cosmetic products along with the closure of manufacturing facilities in the country.

Market Overview:

In 2021, the U.S. color cosmetic market recorded a market value of USD 11,164.0 Million. This robust figure reflects the significant demand for cosmetic products among consumers in the country. The market is forecasted to experience continued growth, with projections indicating that it will reach a value of USD 15,477.5 Million by the year 2030. The anticipated growth rate over the projected period is estimated at 4.2%.

Market Drivers:

Several factors contribute to the growth and resilience of the U.S. color cosmetic market:

Changing Consumer Preferences : Consumers in the U.S. are increasingly seeking cosmetic products that offer not only aesthetic enhancement but also skincare benefits. The demand for multifunctional products, such as foundations with SPF protection or moisturizing lipsticks, is on the rise, driving innovation within the industry.

: Consumers in the U.S. are increasingly seeking cosmetic products that offer not only aesthetic enhancement but also skincare benefits. The demand for multifunctional products, such as foundations with SPF protection or moisturizing lipsticks, is on the rise, driving innovation within the industry. Influence of Social Media and Digital Marketing : Social media platforms have become powerful channels for beauty influencers and brands to showcase their products and engage with consumers. The accessibility of online tutorials, reviews, and product demonstrations has significantly influenced consumer purchasing decisions, driving demand for trendy and innovative cosmetic products.

: Social media platforms have become powerful channels for beauty influencers and brands to showcase their products and engage with consumers. The accessibility of online tutorials, reviews, and product demonstrations has significantly influenced consumer purchasing decisions, driving demand for trendy and innovative cosmetic products. Growing Focus on Inclusivity and Diversity: There is a growing awareness and demand for cosmetic products that cater to diverse skin tones and ethnicities. Beauty brands are increasingly embracing inclusivity in their product offerings, expanding shade ranges and launching products tailored to meet the needs of a diverse consumer base.

Growth Influencers:

Rising demand for nail products and face makeup

The rapidly growing beauty industry in the U.S. is boosting the demand for nail products and face makeup. This is majorly influenced due to the introduction of make-up brands by various celebrities, such as Rihanna?s Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin, Jennifer Lopez?s JLo Beauty, Alicia Keys? Keys Soulcare, Selena Gomez?s Rare Beauty, Jessica Alba?s Honest Beauty, and Drew Barrymore?s Flower Beauty, among others.

Competitive Landscape:

The U.S. color cosmetic market is highly competitive, with numerous domestic and international players vying for market share. Key players in the market include L’Oréal USA, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Revlon Inc., Coty Inc., and Maybelline New York. These companies invest heavily in product innovation, marketing campaigns, and strategic partnerships to maintain their competitive edge and cater to evolving consumer preferences.

Color Cosmetics Market Players in the USA

Anastasia

Beautycounter

Blinc

Danessa-myricks Beauty

Freck Beauty

Grande Cosmetics

Hourglass

ILIA Beauty

JLO Beauty

Josei Maran

Jouer Cosmetics

Makeup by Mario

Melt Cosmetics

Milk Makeup

Patrick Ta

Tatcha

Other Prominent Players

Market Dynamics

The U.S. Color Cosmetic market is highly competitive with several key players vying for market share. The top four players collectively hold nearly 10% of the market. These companies are actively engaged in strategic initiatives such as collaborations, new product launches, and mergers & acquisitions to solidify their foothold in the market.

Noteworthy Developments

In December 2020, Melt Cosmetics introduced Red 0, a groundbreaking 100% vegan red lipstick. This innovative product is formulated using Melt Cosmetics’ proprietary alternative to carmine, the traditional red pigment sourced from crushed female insects. This launch showcases the company’s commitment to sustainability and product innovation.

Market Segmentation:

The U.S. color cosmetic market can be segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and price range. Common product categories include face makeup (foundations, concealers, powders), eye makeup (eyeshadows, eyeliners, mascaras), lip makeup (lipsticks, lip glosses, lip liners), and nail products (nail polishes, nail care). Distribution channels include specialty stores, department stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, online retail, and beauty specialty stores.

U.S. Color Cosmetic Market Insights:

Color Additive:

Organic: Synthetic Dyes Lakes Botanicals

Inorganic: Mineral Compounds



In 2021, the inorganic segment dominated the market with over 60% share, attributed to its high market penetration and cost-effectiveness compared to organic counterparts. Within organics, synthetic dyes present an opportunity exceeding USD 800 million from 2022 to 2030, driven by increasing demand for organic products.

Application:

Eyes Make-up: Eyeshadow Eyebrow Pencil Eyeliner Mascara Others

Face Make-up: Foundation Primer Powder Others

Lips Products: Lipstick Lip Liner Lip Gloss Others

Nails Products

Hair Color Products

The face makeup segment is expected to grow at 4.7% during the forecast period, driven by advancements in products like foundation, set to surpass USD 2,000 million by 2024. Hair color products segment is projected to grow at 4.1% due to the influx of new brands. Lipstick within lips products segment is forecasted to grow at 3.3%, responding to the demand for long-lasting options.

Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline: Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Pharmacies



Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

The U.S. Color Cosmetic market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration : Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development : The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification : Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment : Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the U.S. Color Cosmetic market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the U.S. Color Cosmetic market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation : The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments Company Profiles: Business Overview; Strategic Outlook; Product Details; Product Segment, Market Share (in %), by Revenue 2021; COVID-19 Effect, Product Category Wise; Strategic initiatives taken to manage/sustain product sales during covid-19 in the year 2020; Evolution of company (product mix/market positioning) to meet the demands of a changing market

The U.S. Color Cosmetic market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the U.S. Color Cosmetic Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. Color Cosmetic Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the U.S. Color Cosmetic Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the U.S. Color Cosmetic Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the U.S. Color Cosmetic Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the U.S. Color Cosmetic Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the U.S. Color Cosmetic Market?

The Main Goals of the Report Are:

To examine and project the size of the market sector.

To research the major players globally, including their SWOT analysis, market value, and market share.

To identify, describe, and project market based on type, end use, and geography.

To analyze the market advantages, challenges, risks, and constraints in the world’s major regions.

To identify key trends and factors that are promoting or inhibiting market growth.

To determine the high-growth segments to assess the market prospects for stakeholders.

To evaluate each submarket carefully in terms of its own growth pattern and market contribution.

To understand market dynamics, agreements, growth, and the introduction of new products as competitive advances.

To strategically identify the major players and thoroughly examine their expansion plans.

