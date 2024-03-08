Spectacle Lens Market Maturity Future-Proofing Your Business with Comprehensive Analysis

“Spectacle Lens Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

The Spectacle Lens Market has witnessed steady growth in recent years, driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of vision disorders, rising awareness about eye health, and technological advancements in lens manufacturing. Spectacle lenses are essential components of eyeglasses, providing corrective vision solutions for individuals with refractive errors such as myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing cases of eye disorder among elderly population coupled with the spectacle correction technology for myopia control. Furthermore, increasing demand of fashionable eyeglasses among customers are also estimated to fuel the market growth. Despite the driving factors, lack of required skills for ophthalmic laboratory technicians are anticipated to hinder the market growth.

Market Overview:

According to recent market research, the global spectacle lens market was valued at USD 55.01 Million in 2021. In the same year, approximately 330 million units of spectacle lenses were sold worldwide. The market is projected to reach USD 88.25 Million by the year 2030, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Market Drivers:

Several factors are driving the growth of the global spectacle lens market:

Increasing Prevalence of Vision Disorders: The rising prevalence of vision disorders, including myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism, is a key driver of the spectacle lens market. Factors such as changing lifestyles, prolonged screen time, and aging population contribute to the growing incidence of refractive errors, thereby fueling the demand for corrective eyewear solutions.

Growing Awareness about Eye Health: Increased awareness about the importance of regular eye examinations and the need for corrective vision aids has led to a higher adoption of spectacle lenses. Individuals are increasingly proactive about addressing vision problems early to maintain optimal eye health and overall well-being.

Technological Advancements: Advancements in lens materials, designs, and manufacturing processes have led to the development of high-performance spectacle lenses that offer improved clarity, comfort, and durability. Innovations such as aspheric lenses, high-index materials, and coatings for glare reduction and UV protection have enhanced the overall user experience, driving demand for premium-quality lenses.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing cases of eye disorder among elderly population

According to the World Health Organization, as of October 2021, globally nearly 2.2 billion people suffer from a near or distance vision impairment. Leading causes of vision impairment are cataracts and uncorrected refractive errors. As per the same source, majority of these people are above the age of 50 years. Out of these 2.2 billion people, nearly 1 billion suffer from moderate or severe distance vision impairment or blindness. This is due to 84.4 million unaddressed refractive error patients, 7.7 million glaucoma patients, 94 million cataract patients, 3.9 million diabetic retinopathy patients, 4.2 million corneal opacities patients, 2 million trachoma patients, and about 826 million vision impairment caused by unaddressed presbyopia patients. Hence, increasing cases of eye disorders, especially among elderly population is expected to create awareness regarding eye testing, hence boosting the demand for spectacle lens.

Competitive Landscape:

The global spectacle lens market is characterized by the presence of several key players, including Essilor International, Carl Zeiss AG, Hoya Corporation, Nikon Corporation, and Seiko Optical Products Co., Ltd. These companies are actively engaged in research and development activities, product innovation, and strategic partnerships to maintain their competitive edge in the market and meet the evolving needs of consumers.

Key Players:

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Cooper Companies Inc.

Essilor International SA

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd

Hoya Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Nikon Corporation

Rodenstock GmbH

Seiko Optical Products Co. Ltd

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (Bausch Health)

Vision Ease

Warby Parker

Market Dynamics:

The global Spectacle Lens market is dominated by key players, with the cumulative market share of the top four players nearing 50%. These companies continuously engage in strategic initiatives such as collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and innovative product launches to solidify their market presence.

Recent Developments:

CooperVision: In October 2021, CooperVision unveiled its sightglass vision diffusion optics technology, demonstrating a significant reduction in myopia progression after a two-year clinical trial.

Market Segmentation:

The global spectacle lens market can be segmented based on various parameters, including lens type, material, coating, design, and distribution channel. Common lens types include single vision lenses, bifocal lenses, progressive lenses, and specialty lenses for specific visual needs. Materials commonly used for spectacle lenses include glass, plastic, and polycarbonate. Coatings such as anti-reflective, scratch-resistant, and UV protection coatings enhance the performance and durability of the lenses. Designs vary based on the specific refractive error being corrected, with options for standard, customized, and free-form lenses. Distribution channels encompass optical stores, online retailers, and healthcare facilities.

Spectacle Lens Market Overview

Segmentation:

The global Spectacle Lens market can be segmented by type, material, coatings, application, and distribution channel.

Type:

Single Vision Lenses

Bifocal Lenses

Trifocal Lenses

Progressive Lenses

Toric Lenses

Prism Lenses

The segment with the highest anticipated growth rate is Progressive Lenses, expected to grow at around 6.9% due to their wider zone of clear vision and suitability for computer use. Single Vision Lenses are estimated to hold a market opportunity of over USD 10 million during 2022 to 2030, driven by demand in developing countries. Trifocal Lenses are expected to surpass USD 10 million by 2023 due to the increasing number of patients with blurry vision.

Material:

CR-39 Plastic

Polycarbonate

High-index Plastic

Glass

Trivex

Polycarbonate is expected to dominate with a market share of over 30% in 2021 due to its durability and lightweight. High-index Plastic is projected to witness the highest growth rate of around 6.5% due to increasing demand for correcting sight. Trivex lenses are also expected to register significant growth due to their less internal stress and sharper central vision.

Coatings:

Ultraviolet (UV) Protective

Anti-Reflective Coating (AR Coating)

Scratch-Resistant Coating

Blue Light Filtration Coatings

Anti-Fog Coating

Others

The Ultraviolet (UV) Protective segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of around 6.6% due to rising demand for lenses for computer use. The Anti-Reflective Coating (AR Coating) segment is estimated to surpass USD 20 million by 2026, driven by eliminating harmful glare.

Application:

Reading Glasses

Digital Protection

Safety Glasses

Sunglasses

Non-Prescription (Fake) Glasses

Reading Glasses are expected to hold the largest market share of over 35% in 2021 due to increasing demand, especially from students and academicians. Non-Prescription (Fake) Glasses are estimated to surpass USD 10 million by 2027 due to high usage for fashion and style purposes.

Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline (Pharmacies, Ophthalmology Clinic/Eye Care Centers, Hospitals)

The online segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of about 6.2% due to the rising number of e-commerce platforms focused on eyewear. Within the offline segment, Ophthalmology Clinic/Eye Care Centers generated the highest revenue due to increasing awareness of the importance of eye tests.

Regional Overview:

The global Spectacle Lens market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America: Largest market share of more than 35% due to the presence of major players.

Asia Pacific: Opportunity of over USD 10 million during 2022 to 2030 due to the growing adoption of technologically advanced lenses.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global spectacle lens market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America currently dominates the market, driven by factors such as high healthcare expenditure, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and a large population with vision correction needs. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, fueled by factors such as increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and expanding access to healthcare services.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

The Global Spectacle Lens market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration : Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development : The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification : Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment : Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Spectacle Lens market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Spectacle Lens market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Global Prevalence of Myopia and High Myopia (2020-2050)

Volume of Corrective Spectacle Lens Sales in the UK (2017-2020)

The Global Spectacle Lens market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Spectacle Lens Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Spectacle Lens Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Spectacle Lens Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Spectacle Lens Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Spectacle Lens Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Spectacle Lens Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Spectacle Lens Market?

The Main Goals of the Report Are:

To examine and project the size of the market sector.

To research the major players globally, including their SWOT analysis, market value, and market share.

To identify, describe, and project market based on type, end use, and geography.

To analyze the market advantages, challenges, risks, and constraints in the world’s major regions.

To identify key trends and factors that are promoting or inhibiting market growth.

To determine the high-growth segments to assess the market prospects for stakeholders.

To evaluate each submarket carefully in terms of its own growth pattern and market contribution.

To understand market dynamics, agreements, growth, and the introduction of new products as competitive advances.

To strategically identify the major players and thoroughly examine their expansion plans.

