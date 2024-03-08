Japan Life Jackets Market The Segment Strategist Crafting Plans for Identifying and Targeting Your Audience

“Japan Life Jackets Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

The Japan life jackets market has demonstrated steady growth in recent years, driven by factors such as increasing awareness about water safety, rising participation in water-based recreational activities, and stringent regulations mandating the use of personal flotation devices (PFDs) in aquatic environments. Life jackets, also known as personal flotation devices, play a crucial role in preventing drowning incidents and ensuring the safety of individuals engaged in various water-related activities.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS205

Market Overview:

According to recent market research, the Japan life jackets market was valued at USD 123.5 Million in 2020, with approximately 5,198.3 thousand units sold during the same year. The market is forecasted to witness continued growth, reaching a value of USD 184.5 Million by the year 2027. The projected growth rate for the period from 2020 to 2027 is estimated to be 5.9%.

Life jackets are a sleeveless buoyant or inflatable jacket for keeping a person afloat in water. They are worn on the upper body and are designed for holding up the torso of the person above the water. The market is majorly driven by the rising number of drownings, which drives the demand for life jackets In addition, innovations in life jackets by major players are also factors leading to positive influence on the market.

However, regular maintenance of life jackets are expected to restrain the market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many vendors which require life jackets, such as companies dealing in water sports activities and tourism activities, among others, cancelled their previous orders, which led to decline in revenues. The manufacturers also slowed down and stopped manufacturing life jackets, owing to low demand by their customers.

Market Drivers:

Several factors are driving the growth of the Japan life jackets market:

Increasing Water-based Recreational Activities : Japan’s picturesque coastline, numerous rivers, and abundant natural hot springs attract a significant number of individuals to engage in water-based recreational activities such as swimming, boating, fishing, and water sports. The growing popularity of these activities has led to an increased demand for life jackets as essential safety equipment.

: Japan’s picturesque coastline, numerous rivers, and abundant natural hot springs attract a significant number of individuals to engage in water-based recreational activities such as swimming, boating, fishing, and water sports. The growing popularity of these activities has led to an increased demand for life jackets as essential safety equipment. Government Initiatives for Water Safety : The Japanese government has implemented various initiatives and regulations aimed at promoting water safety and preventing drowning incidents. These initiatives include public awareness campaigns, educational programs, and regulations mandating the use of life jackets in specific water environments, such as beaches, rivers, and lakes.

: The Japanese government has implemented various initiatives and regulations aimed at promoting water safety and preventing drowning incidents. These initiatives include public awareness campaigns, educational programs, and regulations mandating the use of life jackets in specific water environments, such as beaches, rivers, and lakes. Technological Advancements in Life Jacket Design: Advances in materials science and manufacturing technologies have led to the development of lightweight, comfortable, and durable life jackets that offer improved buoyancy and safety features. Innovations such as inflatable life jackets, automatic activation mechanisms, and integrated safety harnesses have contributed to the growing acceptance and adoption of life jackets among consumers.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report with Industry Analysis @: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS205

Growth Influencers:

Rising drownings leads to increase in demand for life jackets

The number of drowning cases in Japan is increasing rapidly, which is leading to their high demand, hence boosting the market growth. According to the World Health Organization, as of 2018, the number of deaths due to drowning in Japan was 7,314, which accounted to 0.68% of the total number of deaths in the country. According to the same source, in 2019, the total number of deaths due to drowning was 8,400 in the country. Hence, the rising drownings leads to increase in demand for life jackets.

Innovations in life jackets by major players

Market players are continuously investing in research and development for innovative life jackets in order to provide more effective and efficient safety for its wearers. For instance, in 2018, a life jacket was launched in the market which would allow people to turn their necks. Such innovations in life jackets by major players are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The Japan life jackets market is characterized by the presence of several key players, including Mustang Survival, Inc., Kokatat, Inc., Astral Buoyancy, NRS (Northwest River Supplies), and Stohlquist WaterWare. These companies are actively engaged in product innovation, research and development, and marketing initiatives to cater to the evolving needs of consumers and capitalize on emerging market opportunities.

Japan Life Jackets Market: Key Players and Strategic Initiatives

In the competitive landscape of the Japan Life Jackets market, several key players dominate the industry. These players are actively engaged in strategic initiatives to enhance their market presence. The cumulative market share of the top seven players stands at approximately 56%. Below are the key players and their recent strategic moves:

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Free Sample Report @: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS205

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.: In July 2021, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. forged a strategic partnership with Methanex Corporation, a company with a fleet of around 800 vessels. Mitsui acquired a 40% minority interest in Methanex for approximately USD 145 million.

Fujikura Composites Inc.:

K.K. Igarashi:

Tailwalk:

Fuji Trading Co. Ltd.:

Kobe Tonghin Pte Ltd.:

International Safety Products:

Takashina Life Preservers Co., Ltd.:

VIKING Life-Saving Equipment A/S:

The Coleman Company:

Other Prominent Players:

Market Segmentation:

The Japan life jackets market can be segmented based on various parameters, including type, material, buoyancy rating, end-user, and distribution channel. Common types of life jackets include foam-filled, inflatable, hybrid, and special-purpose jackets designed for specific activities such as kayaking, sailing, and paddleboarding. Materials used in life jackets include nylon, polyester, neoprene, and buoyant foams. Buoyancy ratings indicate the amount of buoyant force provided by the life jacket and are categorized into different levels based on the intended use and user’s weight.

Japan Life Jackets Market: A Comprehensive Analysis

Market Segmentation

Types:

Inherent

Inflatable

Insight: The inherent segment is poised to dominate, securing a substantial market share of approximately 65%. Driven by high demand from professional users and commercial operators, it remains a preferred choice among swift water rescue users. The inflatable segment is projected to grow at a commendable CAGR of approximately 5.7%, reaching an estimated 1,300 thousand units by 2026.

For Further Information Regarding this Report: Request a Free Sample @: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS205

Technology:

Regular

Smart Life Jackets

Insight: The regular life jackets segment is expected to lead the market, driven by increasing demand. The smart life jackets segment is set to experience significant growth, fueled by technological advancements.

Size:

Adult X Small Small Medium Large X Large

Kids Youth Child Infant



Insight: The adult segment is foreseen to capture the majority of the market, holding an impressive 80% share. Within this segment, the small size sub-segment is projected to reach a volume of around 1,066.6 thousand units by 2027. In the kids segment, the child sub-segment is expected to witness a growth rate of about 5.4%.

Material Type:

Foam

Nylon

Plastic

Insight: The foam segment is poised to dominate, being a primary material for manufacturing life jackets. Meanwhile, the plastic segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report @: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS205

Application:

Water Sports

Day Sailing

Fishing

Offshore Sail

Offshore Power

Paddle Sports

Commercial Vessels

Airlines

Search & Rescue

Insight: The fishing segment is expected to consume around 1600 thousand units of life jackets by 2027, driven by the rising number of drowning incidents during fishing activities. The search and rescue segment’s volume is projected to grow at an approximate rate of 5.6%.

Distribution Channel:

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Departmental Stores

Online Retail

Sport Stores

Others

Insight: The online retail segment is poised for the fastest growth rate of about 7.4% during the forecast period, reflecting the growing penetration of e-commerce sites in the country. Additionally, the sport stores segment is expected to witness significant growth rates in the same period.

You Can Browse The Request Full Report here @: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS205

**Distribution channels encompass both offline and online retail channels, including specialty stores, department stores, sporting goods stores, e-commerce platforms, and direct-to-consumer sales.

Regional Analysis:

The Japan life jackets market is primarily concentrated in urban and coastal regions, where water-based recreational activities are prevalent. Major metropolitan areas such as Tokyo, Osaka, and Yokohama, as well as popular tourist destinations like Okinawa and Hokkaido, are significant markets for life jackets. However, with increasing awareness about water safety and the promotion of outdoor recreation in rural areas, there is growing potential for market expansion beyond urban centers.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

Get 30% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At @: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS205

The Japan Life Jackets market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration : Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development : The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification : Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment : Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the Japan Life Jackets market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the Japan Life Jackets market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The Japan Life Jackets market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Japan Life Jackets Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Japan Life Jackets Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Japan Life Jackets Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Japan Life Jackets Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Japan Life Jackets Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Japan Life Jackets Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Japan Life Jackets Market?

The Main Goals of the Report Are:

To examine and project the size of the market sector.

To research the major players globally, including their SWOT analysis, market value, and market share.

To identify, describe, and project market based on type, end use, and geography.

To analyze the market advantages, challenges, risks, and constraints in the world’s major regions.

To identify key trends and factors that are promoting or inhibiting market growth.

To determine the high-growth segments to assess the market prospects for stakeholders.

To evaluate each submarket carefully in terms of its own growth pattern and market contribution.

To understand market dynamics, agreements, growth, and the introduction of new products as competitive advances.

To strategically identify the major players and thoroughly examine their expansion plans.

Request full Report: @: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS205

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean stands as a preeminent provider of market research reports within the industry. Renowned globally, we are acclaimed for delivering insightful and informative research reports. Our commitment lies in furnishing clients with a comprehensive blend of both quantitative and qualitative research outcomes. As an integral component of our expansive global network and thorough industry coverage, we offer an in-depth reservoir of knowledge that empowers strategic and well-informed business decisions. Our approach integrates cutting-edge technology, advanced analysis tools, and our proprietary research models, all underpinned by years of expertise. This synergy allows us to craft essential details and facts that consistently surpass expectations.

Connect with Us:

Report Ocean:

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Visit Our News Website: https://reportocean.com