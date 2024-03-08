India Greenhouse Horticulture Market Demographic Discovery Unveiling the Importance of Market Segmentation

“India Greenhouse Horticulture Market” research report covering the span of 2024-2032 delves into both qualitative and quantitative aspects shaping the market’s trajectory. Offering insights into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, it furnishes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and revenue forecasts. Additionally, the report highlights revenue growth across regional and country-specific markets, supplemented by a thorough competitive analysis and detailed company profiles for the forecasted duration.

Greenhouse horticulture has emerged as a vital component of India’s agricultural landscape, enabling year-round cultivation of high-value crops, improving crop quality and yield, and mitigating the impact of adverse environmental conditions. With increasing focus on enhancing food security, promoting sustainable agriculture, and maximizing resource efficiency, greenhouse horticulture is witnessing significant growth in India.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS202

Greenhouse Horticulture is also known as protected cropping. It is the production of horticultural crops within, under or sheltered by structures for providing modified growing conditions and/or protection from adverse weather, pests, and diseases. The market is witnessing significant growth owing to the factors such as robust increase in population & food demand and rising entrepreneurship under horticulture due to government intervention. The market is expected to be negatively influenced by high fixed and maintenance cost in greenhouse cultivation.

Market Overview:

According to recent market research, the India greenhouse horticulture market was valued at USD 190.84 Million in 2021. The market is projected to reach USD 271.25 Million by the year 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.19% over the projected period. In 2021, India’s greenhouse horticulture production stood at 27.71 million tonnes, highlighting the substantial contribution of greenhouse cultivation to the country’s agricultural output.

Market Drivers:

Several factors are driving the growth of the India greenhouse horticulture market:

Increasing Demand for High-Value Crops : With rising urbanization, changing dietary preferences, and growing awareness of health and nutrition, there is a growing demand for high-value horticultural crops such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and herbs. Greenhouse cultivation offers controlled environments conducive to the production of premium-quality crops, thereby meeting consumer demands and generating higher returns for growers.

: With rising urbanization, changing dietary preferences, and growing awareness of health and nutrition, there is a growing demand for high-value horticultural crops such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and herbs. Greenhouse cultivation offers controlled environments conducive to the production of premium-quality crops, thereby meeting consumer demands and generating higher returns for growers. Climate Resilience and Risk Mitigation : Greenhouse structures provide protection against adverse weather conditions, pests, diseases, and fluctuations in temperature and humidity. This resilience helps farmers mitigate production risks and ensure consistent yields throughout the year, thereby enhancing food security and farmer livelihoods.

: Greenhouse structures provide protection against adverse weather conditions, pests, diseases, and fluctuations in temperature and humidity. This resilience helps farmers mitigate production risks and ensure consistent yields throughout the year, thereby enhancing food security and farmer livelihoods. Technological Advancements: The adoption of advanced greenhouse technologies such as climate control systems, automated irrigation, hydroponics, and vertical farming techniques is increasing in India. These technologies optimize resource utilization, minimize environmental impact, and improve crop productivity and efficiency, driving the adoption of greenhouse horticulture practices.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report with Industry Analysis @: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS202

Growth Influencers:

Robust increase in population and food demand

The rapidly increasing population in India is leading to increase in the food demand as well. According to the World Bank, in 2020, the population of India was 1,380 million and in 2019, it was 1,366.4 million. This rising population is increasing the demand of food and is leading to adoption of various advancements for production of more food and meeting the demand. Hence, robust increase in population and food demand is expected to boost the market growth.

Rising entrepreneurship under horticulture due to government intervention

Development of new greenhouses is heavily subsidised in India by the government. This is supporting farmers and horticulturists for growing safe food products. Greenhouse horticulture provides entrepreneurs with lucrative opportunities for achieving higher production per square meter and gives higher returns. According to Outlook Digital, as of September 2021, India produces around 326 million tons of horticultural products. Furthermore, the government of India is taking various initiatives for doubling farmers income by 2022. Therefore, rising entrepreneurship under horticulture due to government intervention is anticipated to drive the market growth.

Challenges and Opportunities:

While greenhouse horticulture presents significant opportunities for agricultural growth and diversification in India, several challenges persist, including high initial investment costs, limited access to technology and expertise, energy and resource constraints, and market access issues. Addressing these challenges requires collaborative efforts from stakeholders across the value chain, including government bodies, industry associations, research institutions, and private sector players.

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Free Sample Report @: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS202

India Greenhouse Horticulture Market: Key Players and Strategies In the dynamic landscape of India’s greenhouse horticulture market, several prominent players are shaping the industry’s trajectory. These companies employ various strategies to maintain their competitive edge and drive growth. Here’s an overview of the major players and their initiatives: Godrej Agrovet Ltd.

UPL Ltd.

Goodricke Group Ltd.

Tata Coffee Ltd.

Kaveri Seed Company Limited

Keventer Agro Ltd.

Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd.

Tropical Agrosystems India Pvt Ltd.

Vanashree Agriculture Private Limited

Corteva Agriscience India Pvt Ltd Market Share and Strategies: Collectively, the top 10 players command a substantial portion of the market share, estimated at approximately 40-55%. These companies actively pursue strategic initiatives such as collaborations, product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to fortify their market position. Recent Developments: In September 2021, Corteva Inc. forged a strategic agreement with Gaiago for the development and global distribution of biofungicide solutions. This collaboration aims to enhance the protection of various crops including vegetables, potatoes, grapevine, and pome & stone fruits. Note: Other prominent players contribute to the competitive landscape of the India Greenhouse Horticulture market. For Further Information Regarding this Report: Request a Free Sample @: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS202

Market Segmentation:

The India greenhouse horticulture market can be segmented based on various parameters, including greenhouse type, crop type, technology, and end-user. Common greenhouse types include polyethylene (poly) greenhouses, glass greenhouses, and polycarbonate greenhouses. Crop types encompass fruits, vegetables, flowers, medicinal plants, and ornamental plants. Technologies range from basic low-tech structures to advanced high-tech systems incorporating sensors, controllers, and data analytics. End-users include commercial growers, smallholder farmers, research institutions, and government agencies.

India Greenhouse Horticulture Market Segmentation

Covering Material:

Plastic: Expected to dominate with over 40% market share due to affordability compared to other materials like glass.

Expected to dominate with over 40% market share due to affordability compared to other materials like glass. Glass

Polyethylene (PE) Film

Polycarbonate: Anticipated to witness rapid growth at 5.65% due to increasing awareness of its advantages.

Anticipated to witness rapid growth at to increasing awareness of its advantages. Acrylic

Others

Crop Type:

Fruits

Vegetables Root Crops Leafy Greens: Projected to yield about 6.9 million tons by 2030. Fruit Crops

Flowers and Ornamentals

Nursery Crops

Others

Greenhouse Type:

Lean-to-Greenhouse

Detached Greenhouse: Estimated to have the fastest growth rate for its flexibility and expandability.

Estimated to have the fastest growth rate for its flexibility and expandability. Ridge and Furrow Greenhouses: Expected to hold the second-largest market share for providing more growing space.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report @: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS202

Technology:

Low Cost

Medium Tech: Anticipated growth rate of 4.24% due to technological advancements.

Anticipated growth rate of 4.24% due to technological advancements. High Tech

Application:

Food Products: Likely to hold over 80% market share due to increasing food demand.

Likely to hold over 80% market share due to increasing food demand. Ornamental: Expected to grow rapidly owing to rising demand for ornamental plants.

Expected to grow rapidly owing to rising demand for ornamental plants. Medicinal Ingredients

Others

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, greenhouse horticulture in India is practiced across various states and regions, with significant activity observed in states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Factors influencing regional dynamics include climate conditions, availability of land and water resources, infrastructure development, government policies, and market demand.

Table of Content:

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

Get 30% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At @: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS202

The India Greenhouse Horticulture market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration : Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification : Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment : Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the India Greenhouse Horticulture market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the India Greenhouse Horticulture market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation : The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments Area and Production of Horticulture Crops in India (2018 to 2020)

Latest Technologies for Horticulture in India

Growth Rate of Horticulture in India (Last 10 Year Statistics); Annual Growth Trends of Area and Production of Horticulture Crops

Share of Horticulture in Total Cropped Area in India

The India Greenhouse Horticulture market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the India Greenhouse Horticulture Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the India Greenhouse Horticulture Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the India Greenhouse Horticulture Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the India Greenhouse Horticulture Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the India Greenhouse Horticulture Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the India Greenhouse Horticulture Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the India Greenhouse Horticulture Market?

The Main Goals of the Report Are:

To examine and project the size of the market sector.

To research the major players globally, including their SWOT analysis, market value, and market share.

To identify, describe, and project market based on type, end use, and geography.

To analyze the market advantages, challenges, risks, and constraints in the world’s major regions.

To identify key trends and factors that are promoting or inhibiting market growth.

To determine the high-growth segments to assess the market prospects for stakeholders.

To evaluate each submarket carefully in terms of its own growth pattern and market contribution.

To understand market dynamics, agreements, growth, and the introduction of new products as competitive advances.

To strategically identify the major players and thoroughly examine their expansion plans.

Request full Report: @: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS202

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean stands as a preeminent provider of market research reports within the industry. Renowned globally, we are acclaimed for delivering insightful and informative research reports. Our commitment lies in furnishing clients with a comprehensive blend of both quantitative and qualitative research outcomes. As an integral component of our expansive global network and thorough industry coverage, we offer an in-depth reservoir of knowledge that empowers strategic and well-informed business decisions. Our approach integrates cutting-edge technology, advanced analysis tools, and our proprietary research models, all underpinned by years of expertise. This synergy allows us to craft essential details and facts that consistently surpass expectations.

Connect with Us:

Report Ocean:

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Visit Our News Website: https://reportocean.com